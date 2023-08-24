Stevan Ridley has not played in an NFL game since December 2018, but challenging the former running back to a sprint might still not be the best idea. Actor Kevin Hart found that out the hard way.

The 44-year-old, who is 10 years Ridley’s senior, challenged the former New England Patriots third-round draft pick to a 40-yard dash recently. He did not end up beating him. In fact, he ended up in a wheelchair.

Kevin Hart is in a wheelchair cuz he tried to do the 40 yard dash against a former NFL player and completely tore his lower abductor, I'm glad he's making fun of himself pic.twitter.com/77mISzbcOo — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod (@big_business_) August 24, 2023

“This debate was based off who’s faster. Those that know me know, I’m pretty fast,” Hart said in a video shared on social media. “Stevan said, ‘Kevin, ain’t no way you’re gonna beat me.’ Stevan is an ex-NFL running back, played for the New England Patriots. Very good guy.”

Hart went on to explain that he suffered multiple injuries in the race. He said he tore his lower abdomen, as well as his hip abductors, and will have to recover for six to eight months.

“What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest s--t ever. Now I can’t walk,” Hart continued. “What was I thinking, son? Got to be the stupidest man alive.”

After spending his college career at LSU, Ridley joined the Patriots in 2011 as the 73rd overall selection in that year’s draft. He went on to play a prominent role for the team and over the next four years appeared in a combined 57 regular season and playoff games, gaining 3,059 rushing yards and scoring 25 touchdowns.

Ridley won a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Patriots’ 2014 team, but bounced around the league over the last few seasons of his career. His final stop were the Pittsburgh Steelers.