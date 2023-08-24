Kendrick Bourne’s struggles in the New England Patriots’ 2022 offense have been well-documented. Heading into 2023, however, the veteran wide receiver is seemingly in the process of rebounding: he has looked more comfortable this summer and in an offense run by veteran coordinator Bill O’Brien.

As a result, a former-teammate-turned-analyst of his — Devin McCourty — thinks Bourne might be poised for a breakout season.

“The guy I’m most excited about: Kendrick Bourne has a heck of a year this year, I think,” McCourty said on the latest Patriots Talk podcast. “Being in that offense, I think he’s the most multiple receiver they have — inside, outside, a little bit of vertical, crushes intermediate, short-route guy. I think they’re going to be able to use him in a lot of different ways and he’s going to have a big year this year.”

As for other stories that have come out of New England and the rest of the league, here are today’s Patriots links.

