Josh Uche is more than a pass rusher, Patriots teammate Matthew Judon says

Over his first three years in the NFL, Josh Uche has played a combined 743 defensive snaps. A vast majority of those — 545 or 73.4 percent — saw him attack the pocket as a pass rusher.

The former second-round draft pick has of course been quite good at putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks, especially as of late. Uche registered 11.5 sacks during his 2022 campaign, with all of his production coming over an impressive 10-week stretch to close out the season.

Ending the year on a high note has elevated Uche into the upper echelon of pass rushers; he was among the most disruptive players in the league on a per-snap basis. For New England Patriots teammate Matthew Judon, however, he has more to offer than the ability to make life hard for opposing pass protectors.

“I believe Josh is going to have one heck of a year,” the Pro Bowler told reporters at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday. “We all see as a pass rusher what he can do, and I think we don’t really focus on his run-stopping because he’s such a good pass rusher. But I think he can do it all. He can play first down, second down, third down, and then he can play any special teams that we need him to play.”

So far in his career, Uche’s role has been quite specialized. He rarely was used on first and second downs over his last three seasons, but when it was time to throw the football he was a mainstay within the Patriots’ defensive packages — so much so that he was one of the players responsible for calling pressure packages on the field.

He also played an under-the-radar role in the kicking game. Seeing action on both the kickoff and punt return squads as well as the place kick blocking unit, he amassed 119 special teams snaps in three years.

Uche’s output in the game’s third phase changing drastically in 2023 would be a surprise. Judon, however, feels confident that he can and will grow as a defender.

“His development as a player is because of him and his hard work,” he said. “I just see little things he can tweak here and there, and get better. It’s always up to him, if he wants to take my teachings or my knowledge of the game and install it in his game.

“But, usually, he’s all ears. We listen, we back-and-forth, we ping-pong ideas off each other — rushes and what we see in tackles. It’s not always me teaching him, and it’s not always me telling him about something. He helps me as much as I help him, and that’s kind of the relationship we have.”