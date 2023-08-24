The New England Patriots appear to be in the market for offensive tackle help, but one potential trade target has just been moved to another team. Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Josh Jones will play for the Houston Texans moving forward, as first reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

The Patriots being in on the 26-year-old would have made plenty of sense. New England’s O-line, after all, remains a work in progress especially at tackle.

While Trent Brown is locked into the starting position on the left side, the spot opposite him is seemingly still open for competition. At various points this training camp, Riley Reiff, Conor McDermott and Sidy Sow all lined up with the staters; Sow was the most recent top RT, but the return of right guard Michael Onwenu might shake up the group again.

Regardless of who ends up as the starting right tackle — Reiff, McDermott, Sow or wildcard Onwenu — fact is that they have had concerning stretches of weakness both in practice and preseason. This is where an experienced player like Jones might have helped.

Jones, after all, offers has started games at three different positions along the O-line: he has played at both tackle spots and right guard over the course of his three-year career in Arizona. Over those three years, the former third-round draft pick has seen action in 48 games with 21 starts — nine of which last season — and shown encouraging flashes as both a pass protector and run blocker.

Jones checks a lot of boxes from a Patriots perspective, which makes it no surprise that their former director of player personnel made a play. Texans general manager Nick Caserio sent a fifth-round draft pick to Arizona in exchange for Jones and a seventh-rounder.

The Cardinals, of course, are led by GM Monti Ossenfort, who also is a former member of the New England front office.