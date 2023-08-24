Patriots reportedly host veteran defensive end Chris Wormley for workout

The New England Patriots hosted veteran defensive end Chris Wormley for a workout on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Wormley, 29, entered the NFL out of Michigan in the third round of the 2017 draft at No. 74 overall. The former Wolverines first-team All-Big Ten selection has spent the entirety of his pro career in the AFC North, with a trade from the Baltimore Ravens to the Pittsburgh Steelers arriving in 2020.

Through 80 games, including 31 starts, Wormley stands with 142 tackles, 11 sacks and 10 pass deflections. He has also had a hand in two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound free agent played 31 percent of Pittsburgh’s defensive snaps last regular season. In terms of run defense along the front, his 78.2 Pro Football Focus grade tied perennial Pro Bowler Cameron Heyward for the team lead.

New England currently carries an open roster spot after wide receiver Tre Nixon reverted to injured reserve and nose tackle Marquan McCall returned to waivers due to a failed physical.

The Tennessee Titans host Friday’s 8:15 p.m. ET preseason finale at Nissan Stadium.

Rosters around the league will go from 90 to 53 active players by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.