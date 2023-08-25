Former Patriots assistant coach Steve Sidwell passes away at age 78

Former New England Patriots assistant coach Steve Sidwell, who spent six years with the organization over two separate stints, has passed away. He died on August 23 at the age of 78.

Sidwell first arrived in New England in 1982, to serve three seasons as linebackers coach on Ron Meyer’s staff. He returned form 1997 to 1999 as defensive coordinator under head coach Pete Carroll; under his leadership, New England never finished worse than 14th in scoring defense.

“I am sad to learn of the passing of Steve Sidwell,” said Patriots owner Robert Kraft. “I really enjoyed the time I spent with him while he was here. He was always very honest and candid in his evaluation of our players and our performances. My thoughts are with his wife, Kathleen, his family and all who are mourning his loss. He will be missed.”

Before turning to coaching, Sidwell played linebacker at the University of Colorado. A first-team All-Big Eight selection as a senior in 1965, he did not make the jump to the pros and instead stayed at his alma mater to work as linebackers coach. After eight years in that position, he left to work as defensive coordinator at UNLV and SMU.

In 1982, he followed Ron Meyer — who had been his head coach at both UNLV and SMU — to the NFL level; the Patriots gave both men their first opportunity at an NFL coaching job. After Meyer was fired during the 1984 season, Sidwell left New England as well.

He spent the next 12 seasons in Indianapolis, New Orleans and Houston before his return to New England in 1997. A member of the Saints’ Hall of Fame, he ended his career in Seattle following the 2002 season.

“For nine years, Steve Sidwell played an integral role in the success of the New Orleans and helped develop several of the franchise’s greatest defensive players,” said Saints owner Gayle Benson. “The success of these teams and players continue to resonate with our organization and fan base to this day.”