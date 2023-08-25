Patriots have a fascinating decision to make with Michael Onwenu back

The New England Patriots’ offensive line has received a major boost this week. Starting right guard Michael Onwenu, who had started training camp on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing offseason ankle surgery, returned to practice on Thursday.

While Onwenu was limited in his return, leaving the PUP list behind was a big step for both the 25-year-old and his team. The Patriots, after all, have had their fair share of issues up front this summer.

Onwenu and fellow starting guard Cole Strange missing time due to injury — thus forcing the team to insert backup options into its starting lineup — was and, with Strange still not back, remains a big part of the problem. Additionally, however, the Patriots also have yet to figure out who will start for them at right tackle come the regular season.

Riley Reiff, Conor McDermott and, most recently, rookie Sidy Sow have all seen time with the top unit at RT. So far, none of them appears to have clearly separated himself from the bunch: Reiff has spent the last two weeks at right guard; McDermott was moved back to second-stringer before an injury forced him out; Sow has shown the expected rookie growing pains.

All things considered, Reiff might still be the best option available now that Onwenu is back to man the right guard spot. However, the Patriots might also throw a curveball.

Onwenu, after all, does have plenty of experience at right tackle as well. A combined 892 of his 2,629 offensive snaps have come at the position (33.9%), as well as 15 of his 41 career starts. He also looked very promising playing that position in 2020 and 2021.

Onwenu kicking out would allow Reiff to stay inside, where he showed promise during last week’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Bill Belichick went out of his way to highlight Riley Reiff's ability to play both OT spots as well as guard earlier this offseason



We've seen that versatility in camp, and last night showed Reiff's best fit is probably inside. Really showed his IQ vs stunts and was solid 1v1… pic.twitter.com/fc8dUienS6 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 20, 2023

“Riley’s had experience really playing all four of the offensive line positions, both guards, both tackles,” said head coach Bill Belichick about the 34-year-old earlier this week. “Talked to him about it multiple times, he’s pretty comfortable everywhere, wherever we need him. So, he’s great to work with. Good communicator, gives us a lot of leadership in there, and experience and versatility.”

Reiff looking solid at right guard came on top of him having his issues at tackle throughout training camp. Accordingly, a Trent Brown-Cole Strange-David Andrews-Riley Reiff-Michael Onwenu lineup might be the best option to ensure a smooth offensive operation in 2023.

Of course, all of that comes with one big caveat: Belichick mentioned in the past that the team prefers to have Onwenu at guard rather than tackle.

“That’s what we’ve tried to do since we drafted him,” Belichick said last November. “We didn’t really ever anticipate playing him at tackle and then we got into a bind and put him out there and he played pretty good. I think he’s built to play guard, he’s comfortable playing guard, he’s got a really good skillset in there. That’s where we’d like to play him, for sure.”

Despite those clear intentions of having him line up at tackle, the circumstances might have changed enough for the team to reconsider now. Not only does it appear a Reiff-Onwenu pairing might be superior than an Onwenu-Reiff/Sow/McDermott duo on the right side, the team also has a new offensive line coach in town yet again.

With Adrian Klemm replacing Matt Patricia, who in turn replaced Carmen Bricillo, New England might be willing to give Onwenu another shot at tackle. From the outside, they do appear to be in a “bind” similar to the one mentioned by Belichick last year.

The Patriots will have to make a decision eventually. And while it remains to be seen what they will do, at the very last they have some options at their disposal.

“It’s always good to have that [versatility],” said Belichick. “You don’t need it from everybody, but it’s good to have it from a couple of people, so you have some flexibility.”