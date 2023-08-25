Patriots vs. Titans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more

The New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans did not hold the two joint practices they originally had planned, but they will still get to meet on Friday night. Welcome to the preseason finale.

Here is all the broadcast information you need to watch tonight’s game between the two clubs.

Preseason Week 3: Patriots (1-1) vs. Titans (1-1)

Kickoff: Friday, Aug. 25, 8:15 p.m. ET

Stadium: Nissan Stadium, Nashville TN

Broadcast: Patriots Preseason Network/WBZ-TV CBS (all New England states, plus Alaska and Hawaii), NFL Network

Live stream: McCourty TwinCast on patriots.com and wbz.com, German-language broadcast on patriots.com (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), NFL+, GamePass international

Mobile: Patriots app, NFL app, SiriusXM app

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (click here for full list of stations), SiriusXM (New England: 380, Tennessee: 226)

Odds: Patriots -2 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

SB Nation Affiliate: Music City Miracles

