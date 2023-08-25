Top players to watch in the Patriots’ preseason finale against the Titans

The New England Patriots are set to take the field Friday night for their preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans. While quarterback Mac Jones may be set to sit, it will mark the last time for the players on the bubble to push for a roster spot.

Here are the top players we’ll be watching throughout the contest.

Malik Cunningham

After a strong lone drive in the preseason opener, rookie Malik Cunningham did not see any QB reps in the abbreviated Week 2 game against Green Bay. Instead, he saw plenty of time at wide receiver and on special teams. Now with starting quarterback Mac Jones potentially sitting out, the door is open for rookie Cunningham to see plenty of time under center. But, if New England perhaps hopes to sneak the UDFA to their practice squad, perhaps they avoid trotting him out there and potentially stealing the show.

J.J. Taylor

Taylor had a great game against Green Bay in all phases of the game, piling up 29 rushing yards on four carries (20 after contact) and making plays through the air and in pass protection. The performance drew plenty of praise from Bill Belichick and it looks like Taylor has a shot for a roster shot. What makes it difficult is the draft capital invested in second-year backs Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris, but another strong game could result in Taylor pushing for a fourth roster spot at the position.

Kayshon Boutte

It’s not a preseason watch list without Kayshon Boutte. After a slow start to camp, Boutte has been extremely impressive the past several weeks which was highlighted by his 42-yard touchdown last week in Lambeau. With his recent involvement on special teams, he currently projects as a tough cut. They may not have a choice with another strong performance on Friday.

Matt Sokol/Anthony Firkser

It was a positive sight to see Mike Gesicki back on the practice fields this week, even if he was rocking a red non-contact jersey. While Gesicki should be back by Week 1, the third tight end battle is still worth monitoring. Sokol has cooled off since the start of camp, but continued being the team’s best in-line blocker at the position in Green Bay.

Firkser, who had one of the plays of the day in Tuesday’s practice, on the other hand provides more versatility at the position with his ability to align in multiple spots. The two could be battling for one of the last roster spots, or the ability to be activated off the practice squad on game days.

Offensive Line

It’s worth monitoring this whole unit, as we’ve been throughout the summer. The big question remains on the right side of New England’s line. While Michael Onwenu’ return to the practice fields was a sight to see, it’s unknown if he’ll the team keeps him at right guard or bumps him out to right tackle. Riley Reiff and Sidy Sow’s performance on Friday could play a role in the Week 1 lineup.

From there, the competition remains along the interior. While rookies Atonio Mafi and Jake Andrews may have spots due to draft status, second-year guard Chasen Hines is not going down without a fight. Hines is a big, athletic blocker who fits well in New England’s run scheme.

Sam Roberts

While two penalties headlined Roberts’ night at Lambeau Field — and likely did not sit well with the coaching staff — the lineman was one of New England’s best defenders on the field. Roberts provides plenty of power and explosiveness at the position which has been noticeable in the trenches throughout the summer. A strong performance in Tennessee could be all the 2022 sixth-round pick needs to lock up a roster spot.

Marte Mapu

We still have not seen rookie Marte Mapu on the field this preseason as he recovers from a torn pec he suffered leading up to the draft. He has now been out of his red non-contact jersey for over a week, which hopefully leads to him seeing the field on Friday. There may not be a better time for him to do so, as New England will immediately get to see his impact against a mobile QB (Malik Willis).

Mack Wilson Sr.

While New England’s defense as a unit was not very impressive against the run in Green Bay, it wasn't Wilson’s best individual performance. He was solid in pass coverage, but his angles in the run game weren't great — which led to his decreased role last season. Wilson may need a strong performance against Tennessee to warrant a roster spot.

Shaun Wade

Many might be even more out on Wade after allowing a touchdown in Green Bay last week, but his overall body of work this summer is impossible to ignore. Now playing primarily in the slot, Wade was great in coverage against Houston and has consistently made plays in practice. He has built himself a serious case for a 53-man roster spot heading into the preseason finale.

Ameer Speed

Sixth-round rookie Ameer Speed has taken on more of a pure specialists role of late and has flashed in that role at times in the preseason. With New England also potentially needing depth at the boundary cornerback spot, a versatile option with intriguing traits like Speed may have his case for a roster spot.

Chad Ryland/Nick Folk

The kicker competition — or the idea that New England keeps both Ryland and Folk — is not going anywhere, yet. Both Ryland and Folk had their worst practice performance of the summer this past week, so beyond their typical usage, watching how both kickers bounce back will be noteworthy.