Instant analysis from Patriots’ 23-7 preseason loss to Titans

The New England Patriots put the preseason in the rearview against the Tennessee Titans on Friday night.

Bill Belichick’s side did so with a 23-7 loss to Mike Vrabel’s side at Nissan Stadium, where most regulars served as spectators.

Here’s a look back on the August finale before rosters around the NFL reduce from 90 to 53.

Three fumbles and no rhythm in quarterback carousel

Mac Jones had been sacked twice in three series versus the Green Bay Packers, his lone snaps of the preseason. New England’s starting quarterback and team captain was kept clean on the sideline come Friday.

Bailey Zappe got the nod instead, going an uneven 8-of-15 through the air for 57 yards with three fumbles and two recoveries. The evening began with a three-and-out. On the subsequent series, the product of Houston Baptist and Western Kentucky was strip-sacked by veteran defensive tackle Denico Autry while battling an internal clock as well as ball security. Rashad Weaver, Caleb Murphy and Kyle Peko were the next Titans to get him.

Trace McSorley rotated in under center before halftime. The rotation continued after it. Rhythm didn’t. Malik Cunningham got his turn on a zone read from shotgun for a gain of five yards. The undrafted rookie out of Louisville remained on special teams and at wide receiver. He finished 0-of-2 passing against Tennessee and was targeted four times, catching one screen behind the line.

New England’s offensive line hobbling its way to September

The Patriots activated Mike Onwenu off the physically unable to perform list midway through the week. But the starting guard, who underwent offseason ankle surgery after playing 99.4 percent of the downs last campaign, was among the many offensive linemen unavailable for Friday.

Against the Titans, the initial arrangement featured Andrew Stueber at left tackle, Chasen Hines at left guard, Jake Andrews at center, Riley Reiff at right guard and Sidy Sow at right tackle. Then Bill Murray and James Ferentz checked in. By game’s end, six sacks had been tallied.

Whether New England would consider moving Onwenu back to bookend, where the Michigan alum eclipsed 600 snaps as a rookie in 2020, will be asked ahead of the opener. The well-traveled Reiff has held his own on the interior in his place, yet walked into the tunnel after being rolled up on in the first half.

Harris, Taylor, Strong Jr. fight for room in the backfield

After observing at Lambeau Field, Ezekiel Elliott did the same in his old Ohio State No. 15 at Nissan Stadium. The three-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro running back rested along with starter Rhamondre Stevenson.

Others on the backfield depth chart didn’t. First in was Kevin Harris, who handled seven carries for 17 yards with a touchdown at the goal line. The speedy Pierre Strong Jr. led the way with 31 rushing yards and 13 receiving yards on 10 touches.

J.J. Taylor spelled for 13 yards from scrimmage. The 2020 undrafted arrival out of Arizona stood back deep, too, displaying contact balance on a kickoff return of 27 yards but later brought out a punt return with the uprights at his back.

Defensive line headlined by Roberts

While Sam Roberts was penalized twice against Green Bay, the sophomore defensive lineman and Cliff Harris Award winner out of Northwest Missouri State logged a handful of tackles and a quarterback hurry.

There’s length, explosiveness and a motor for the Patriots to continue to work with. And on Friday, there it all was again. Roberts made the game’s first tackle against Titans rookie running back Tyjae Spears. He started up front next to Christian Barmore and the sacking Daniel Ekuale on the way to a three-and-out.

Before the first quarter was over, Roberts had wrapped up Titans quarterback Malik Willis’ legs on a scramble out of the pocket, drawing an unsuccessful challenge flag to turn an incompletion into a sack. In the second quarter, he hustled 23 yards downfield to halt running back Julius Chestnut and followed that chase up with a sack to force a field goal.

Perkins urgent off the edge in first preseason snaps of 2023

Ronnie Perkins has yet to appear in a game beyond the preseason since going No. 96 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. The former Oklahoma Sooner saw his first year begin among the inactives and end on injured reserve. He then saw his second year end on injured reserve before it could begin.

On Friday, Perkins was seen off the edges for the Patriots. After missing back-to-back exhibitions, a member of the fringe checked in after outside linebackers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings.

Perkins got out in space to hunt down a tackle at the sideline in the second quarter. No. 51 stormed into the backfield to log a loss of three yards, too, on a night he tallied nine altogether and left it on the field between making plays. A trip to the medical tent was made in the fourth quarter.

Mapu starts NFL debut at safety

Ranging between positions at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, Marte Mapu also ranged the field in his preseason premiere after working back from a torn pectoral during the pre-draft process.

The reigning Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year out of Sacramento State started as the big nickel alongside safeties Joshuah Bledsoe and Brad Hawkins. By the second down, he had a hand in a run stop. And by the second series, a pass went over his head and out of the end zone intended for Titans tight end Josh Whyle.

Mapu, taken No. 76 overall, provided closing speed as New England’s sub-package linebacker.

Munson around the ball in all phases, including a pick

Calvin Munson had his gloves on a trio of tackles in the first frame alone on Friday. And with 27 seconds left in it, the linebacker from practice squad’s past had his gloves on an interception inches from the turf. New England’s offense responded with a touchdown.

A stop for a loss of four yards was in the cards for Munson on a night the Super Bowl LIII champion started on defense and cored on special teams. He combined for a team-high 10 tackles.

After going back and forth between Foxborough and the Miami Dolphins in recent years, the 53-man roster is trending to be the next stop. Fellow linebacker Joe Giles-Harris later picked off a pass on a tip by rookie defensive tackle Justus Tavai.

Long night at corner for Jones

Jack Jones started the finale for New England. He finished it with ups, downs and an extensive workload into the third quarter.

Pass interference surfaced versus wide receiver Chris Moore down the right sideline on an underthrow. It set up a field goal. Tackles for no gain and a loss of one were shown in the run game by the second-year cornerback, yet a strong stiff-arm in Tennessee’s favor also was.

A completion sailed into his coverage against rookie wideout Colton Dowell as intermission neared. It netted a 30 yards. Shaun Wade, who stayed in for Friday's final minutes, marked the opposite starting corner for the Patriots.

Down to the wire for the Patriots at kicker

Nick Folk will turn 39 in November, but has not taken a step back from the short to the intermediate. New England’s incumbent kicker did not step on the field in Nashville, either.

That said, the leg strength is where Chad Ryland has a step. It’s no small part in why the organization filled out his draft card at No. 112 overall in April. In addition to getting the call for touchbacked kickoffs against the Titans, the transfer from Eastern Michigan to Maryland converted the only extra point.

The NFL’s roster deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Between a vested veteran who wouldn’t be subject to waivers and a rookie who would be, is there a stash-and-see situation ahead? Folk began 2020 and 2021 as a standard elevation before signing a two-year, $5 million deal in 2022. He has collected AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors four times during his Patriots tenure, setting the league record for consecutive field goals made from inside of 50 yards in the process. Personnel departments will be monitoring.