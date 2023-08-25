Share All sharing options for: Patriots vs. Titans: New England takes 7-6 lead following Kevin Harris touchdown

The New England Patriots travel south to Nashville to conclude their preseason with a Friday night matchup with the Tennessee Titans. While the Patriots have treated the third preseason game as a dress rehearsal in the past, many of New England’s regular starters are not projected to see live action.

Follow along with us live as the rest of the roster makes their final cases for a 53-man roster spot.

Live Score: Patriots 7 : 6 Titans

Friday, August 25, 8:15 p.m. ET | Nissan Stadium, Nashville TN | Broadcast Information

First Quarter

The Patriots won the toss and deferred, putting Ryan Tannehill and the Titans offense on the field first. For New England, it marked rookie Marte Mapu’s preseason debut, who spent most of the first series at the safety spot. Beyond Mapu, it was a strong start for New England’s defense who forced an opening three-and-out.

Bailey Zappe drew the start at quarterback for New England. After back-to-back handoffs to Kevin Harris, Zappe’s third-down pass fell incomplete intended for Matt Sokol. Bryce Baringer punted back to Tennessee.

Facing an early third-and-11 with Malik Willis in at QB on their next drive, a deep incompletion drew a defensive pass interference on Jack Jones for 32 yards. Willis then found Nick Westbrook-Ikhine the very next play for 22 more yards, but Tennessee was eventually forced to settle for a field goal. [Patriots 0 : 3 Titans]

On New England’s first play of their second possession, Zappe had the ball knocked loose for a strip sack.

Taking over at New England’s five-yard line after the turnover, Tennessee’s first run was blown up by Calvin Munson for a four-yard loss. After a run for no gain and incompletion, Tennessee was forced to settle for another field goals. [Patriots 0 : 6 Titans]

A 27-yard return by J.J. Taylor started New England at Tennessee’s 31-yard line, where a third-down defensive pass interference gave the Patriots a fresh set of downs. With new life, a screen to Taylor picked up an additional first-down, but Zappe was eventually sacked on the following third-down. Baringer then punted back to the Titans.

Tennessee’s next drive started fast with a five-yard gain on the ground by Willis before Tajae Spears bounced one for 19 more. Two plays later, Willis pass to Whyle was tipped and intercepted by Calvin Munson.

Second Quarter

Taking over at the Titans’ 38-yard, Thyrick Pitts hauled in a slant and powered through for 23 yards. On the very next play, Kevin Harris easily walked in for a five-yard score - led by a big block from left guard Chasen Hines. [Patriots 7 : 6 Titans]

Chasen Hines is doing the damn thing again. pic.twitter.com/foHZw7LJRP — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) August 26, 2023

Malik Willis and the Titans offense put together a strong drive after New England’s score, as Julius Chestnut broke free for a 23-yard scamper. Willis eventually found Chris Moore to move the ball inside New England’s 25-yard line, but a third-down sack by Sam Roberts forced a field goal. Kicker Michael Badgley pushed the attempt wide left.

Trace McSorley took over for Zappe with 7:10 remaining in the second. Following a two-yard run by Pierre Strong and incompletion, McSorely was sacked on third-down.