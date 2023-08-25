Mac Jones among Patriots starters reportedly not expected to play against Titans

The New England Patriots will close out their preseason on Friday night, but it appears they will do so without their starting quarterback.

As first reported by Karen Guregian of MassLive, the Patriots have decided against playing Mac Jones versus the Tennessee Titans. The third-year man will headline a group of several starters who will not take the field.

[T]here was plenty of speculation in the lead up to the game that it would be “surprising” if Jones played. Well, that’s a definite, per source. While Jones suited up for last year’s preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders last year, he’ll be a spectator this time around. And along with Jones, it also doesn’t appear many — if any — of the starters will see action in Tennessee tonight.

The Patriots keeping Jones out of the game, and thus out of harm’s way, does not come as too big a surprise. Not only did he get considerable reps in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and during joint practices in Green Bay last week, he also was pressured on one third of his dropbacks during last Saturday’s preseason contest versus the Packers.

Among those pressures were four hits, including a pair of sacks taken by the 24-year-old. With the Patriots’ offensive line still missing both starting guards, erring on the side of caution appears to be in the team’s best interest.

Jones’ 2023 preseason therefore ends with 18 snaps and nine pass attempts. He completed six of those for a combined 52 yards.

His reported inactivity also means that the preseason finale will look different than last year’s. In 2022, Jones played 29 offensive snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders and was not pulled until early in the second period. He had gone 9-for-13 for 71 yards with one interception and two sacks.

With the former first-round pick out against the Titans, New England will turn to its backup quarterbacks. No. 2 Bailey Zappe will likely get the start in his place, with third-stringer Trace McSorley and developmental rookie Malik Cunningham also likely to see the field; the latter, of course, is expected to also see the field at his listed position of wide receiver.

Kickoff for the Patriots’ preseason contest in Tennessee is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Friday.