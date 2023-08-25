 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pats Pulpit Reacts: Offensive line has Patriots fans worried

New England’s O-line has not looked good so far this summer, and confidence in the unit is at a low.

By Bernd Buchmasser and Kyle Thele
/ new
New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

The New England Patriots offense has shown plenty of encouraging strides under new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien this summer, but it has not all been positive for the unit. The offensive line remains a major question mark at this point in time.

Last week’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers was concrete proof of that. Starting quarterback Mac Jones was pressured on one third of his 12 dropbacks, and hit on four separate occasions; playing behind a makeshift O-line, he was sacked twice and lost one fumble along the way.

As has been the case for much of training camp, the group was missing a significant portion of its projected starting lineup. Guards Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu were both out for that game, meaning that only two players — left tackle Trent Brown and center David Andrews — started in their usual spots.

Personnel stability has been an issue outside of Strange’s and Onwenu’s injury statuses. The unit also has yet to find a right tackle, going through multiple options so far.

All of that combined has led to some issues up front, and to Patriots fans not feeling overly confident in the group at the moment. In fact, as the results of the latest SB Nation Reacts survey show, 81 percent of fans are either very or somewhat concerned.

Please sign up here to participate in future surveys.

So far, the Patriots’ O-line has provided fans with little reason to feel optimistic. However, the group did receive a notable boost this week with Onwenu returning to practice and getting activated from the physically unable to perform list.

With him still limited in practice, however, it remains to be seen how quickly he can make the impact New England will need him to make. But even if he returns playing on his Pro Bowl-caliber level quickly, that answers only one of several questions for the group.

The poll numbers reflects this, as do some of the comments at Pats Pulpit:

VIIIRings
Reasons to be optimistic:
1. Klemm, A.
2. A healthy Strange/Andrews/Onwenu is as good a middle 3 as you're likely to find
3. 2018 Trent
Reasons to be concerned:
1. Every RT on the roster
2. Uncertainty around the health of Strange & Onwenu
3. 2022 Trent
(And of course, no analysis of OL performance can be done without mentioning that Scar not being in the building is not good.)

Linollieum
I dont think its a debate, its a concern to some degree for anyone. Some might panic, some might be optimistic, but even if trent brown plays his best, and onwenu and strange are healthy week 1, theres still questions about Reiff or Sow as the 5th OL given their camp performance.

DreithVader
Not great but better with news Owenu is of the PUP
The issues that I see is RT and lack of depth - this has been the concern since last year ended
Klemm might be good but I doubt he is a miracle worker
Going in with the idea of relying on that everybody staying healthy seems a bit unrealistic
Either way Mac is going need to get rid of the ball quickly and receivers need to get off the line and gain quick separation
I just don't see this line being able to accommodate the deep pass game very well

red_curry_paste
If Trent can play at or near the ceiling we've seen from him, and if Strange comes back soon, I'm really only worried about RT.

Matt1102
Very concerned about the OL and have been since the draft.
I don't see any long term answers at OT, and if all of the talk leading into the preseason that we might let Onwenu walk after this year is true, then the IOL becomes a question mark too.
If Brown can put together a reasonably healthy and productive season, we can probably piece together a serviceable 2023 line. After that we've got some real work to do.

The Patriots do have two weeks to figure things out up front. They will play their first game of the regular season on Sept. 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...