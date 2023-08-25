The New England Patriots offense has shown plenty of encouraging strides under new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien this summer, but it has not all been positive for the unit. The offensive line remains a major question mark at this point in time.

Last week’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers was concrete proof of that. Starting quarterback Mac Jones was pressured on one third of his 12 dropbacks, and hit on four separate occasions; playing behind a makeshift O-line, he was sacked twice and lost one fumble along the way.

As has been the case for much of training camp, the group was missing a significant portion of its projected starting lineup. Guards Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu were both out for that game, meaning that only two players — left tackle Trent Brown and center David Andrews — started in their usual spots.

Personnel stability has been an issue outside of Strange’s and Onwenu’s injury statuses. The unit also has yet to find a right tackle, going through multiple options so far.

All of that combined has led to some issues up front, and to Patriots fans not feeling overly confident in the group at the moment. In fact, as the results of the latest SB Nation Reacts survey show, 81 percent of fans are either very or somewhat concerned.

So far, the Patriots’ O-line has provided fans with little reason to feel optimistic. However, the group did receive a notable boost this week with Onwenu returning to practice and getting activated from the physically unable to perform list.

With him still limited in practice, however, it remains to be seen how quickly he can make the impact New England will need him to make. But even if he returns playing on his Pro Bowl-caliber level quickly, that answers only one of several questions for the group.

The poll numbers reflects this, as do some of the comments at Pats Pulpit:

The Patriots do have two weeks to figure things out up front. They will play their first game of the regular season on Sept. 10 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

