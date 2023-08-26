The preseason is officially in the books.

No joint practices between the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans, and no Patriots starters took the field last night. If you didn’t watch this game, or turned it off pretty soon after turning it on, then good for you — you didn’t miss all that much.

The preseason is fun and all, but I for one can’t wait to actually care about what the score is. So, let’s get to it.

1. Week 3 of the preseason used to be the dress rehearsal, the game where the starters often played into the third quarter and we all got at least a small glimpse of what we might expect come September. But with the shortened preseason, the Patriots seemed to treat this one the way I treated pre-Calc my junior year of high school completely pointless, since I knew I wasn’t going on to the next level.

2. The vast majority of the Patriots players that took the field last night aren’t going to be Patriots by this time next week. Beyond some line depth and maybe a linebacker or two who will be able to sneak onto the special teams unit, I doubt we’ll see any of these guys again.

3. There were some nice run stuffs early and a few plays in the secondary, but offensively, there’s nothing to report. And I mean that literally. The longest play from scrimmage was a 23 yard strike to Thyrick Pitts late in the game. Some other Patriots highlights:

Sack.

Another sack.

Fumble.

Strip sack.

Sack.

Fumble.

A Malik Cunningham run for five yards.

A Malik Cunningham catch for negative one yards.

Sack.

Sack.

Anything I missed?

4. The biggest takeaway from this game is that we’re all going to have to pray to Tebow that the starters along the offensive line remain healthy, because absolutely nothing I’ve seen from this unit all preseason has given me anything even remotely resembling confidence. I’m not panicking at all, because we really haven’t even seen the offensive line yet, but if you aren’t at least a little worried about how many QB hits the Patriots have already given up, I’d like to pay you some money so I can call you whenever I’m feeling low.

5. I’d like to hope that the last few weeks have finally put to bed any discussion about a Malik Cunningham package, or Cunningham as the QB2, or any of that other nonsense. I think he’s an intriguing player, and I very much hope he sticks around, but he’s not fully NFL ready yet.

6. If I had to guess, there’s going to be one spot available between three players who actually had a solid night: Ronnie Perkins, Anfernee Jennings, and Calvin Munson. Right now I’d give it to Jennings, but maybe Perkins will be the last man in.

7. Bryce Baringer had a 69-yard punt. Nice.

8. You’ll have to forgive me for completely mailing these Fan Notes in. It’s my last chance to slack off on them until at least early January, hopefully longer, and it’s one of the last summer Saturdays of the year. So, I’m going to head outside to start hydrating in the sun. I’ll see you all back here after Patriots Eagles, played by the ones, with a score that matters, with the most insightful, astute, and spot-on analysis you’ve ever seen.*

*Results not typical