3 winners and 3 losers from the Patriots’ preseason loss to the Titans

The New England Patriots took on the Tennessee Titans Friday night for their third and final preseason game of the season. Throughout the 23-7 loss, here’s who caught our eye, for better or worse.

Winner: LB Ronnie Perkins. The third-year edge player had perhaps his best performance in a Patriots uniform. Making one last push for a roster spot, Perkins left it all on the field — literally. Perkins appeared to have several pressures and logged one QB hit throughout the contest. He also finished with nine tackles, one coming for a loss. Unfortunately for Perkins, he appeared to get dinged up late in the game but did remain on the sideline.

Loser: QB Bailey Zappe. First off in Zappe’s defense, he had to navigate with a porous offensive line (four sacks) and backup skill position players. But, it wasn’t great for the Patriots’ QB2, who was subbed back into the game in the second half. Zappe finished 8-of-15 for 57 yards and fumbled three times, losing one. After one misfire to Malik Cunningham, Bill O’Brien could be seen in his ear on the TV broadcast.

Winner: LB Calvin Munson. Munson has quietly been building towards a roster spot over the past few weeks of training camp. If he needed a strong performance in Tennessee to lock down a spot, he may have done just that. Beyond recording an early tackle for loss in the run game and leading the team with 10 total tackles, Munson also hauled in a deflected interception.

“Definitely showed up on some positive plays,” Bill Belichick said postgame.

Loser: CB Jack Jones. The 25-year-old cornerback saw his fair share of snaps Friday night which led to some tough results. Jones was tabbed for a pass interference on Tennessee’s second drive for 22 yards, then was in coverage for a 30-yard completion late in the second quarter. Jones also appeared to have some issues in the run game.

Winner: WR Kayshon Boutte. The rookie wide receiver didn't make a fantastic catch like he has in practice or break off a long touchdown like he did in Green Bay. In fact, Boutte barely saw any playing time outside of the Patriots’ first possession. But, his usage in Friday’s contest plus his growth over the last few weeks may be the sign that he’s locked up a roster spot.

Loser: OT Andrew Stueber and the offensive line. Drawing the start at left tackle, it was another rough outing for Stueber. He was again involved on an early strip sack as he quickly gave up the edge, and later surrendered another sack on third-and-10 on the following drive. In total, New England’s O-line gave up six sacks and also took another hit in the health department: projected starter Riley Reiff left for the locker room in the first quarter.

Honorable mentions: