Linebacker Calvin Munson makes strong final push for Patriots’ roster spot

Over the final few weeks of training camp and the preseason, New England Patriots linebacker Calvin Munson has quietly begun to put his name on track towards a 53-man roster spot.

Entering the preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans, Munson may have just needed one more strong performance to secure an initial roster spot.

“Someone in my position, almost every game I got to do the best I can and make a statement,” Munson said, “Sometimes, I feel like you almost come out of a game and feel like you didn’t really do as much as you think you could have. So, tonight I just wanted to do the best I can and leave it up too there.”

Leaving the field Friday night, there wasn't much more Munson could have done. The 28-year old led New England with 10 total tackles, including an impressive tackle for loss in the run game down near the goal line.

“He’s always [taken advantage of his opportunities],” Bill Belichick said of Munson postgame. “Definitely showed up on some positive plays.”

Beyond the plays on the ground, Munson’s highlight of the night came late in the first quarter. An off target throw from Malik Willis took a small bounce in the air, where the linebacker then made an impressive catch before the ball fell to the ground for an interception.

“It was kind of weird. It happened so fast but so slow at the same time,” he said of the play. “I kind of thought maybe he’ll tip it because it was thrown behind him and he did, and I was kind of right there.”

Throughout Munson’s four-year career, his primary contributions in the league have come on special teams. While a role in the kicking game would likely be the biggest reason he ends up on New England’s 53-man roster, his contributions at linebacker are certainly a welcomed bonus.

“It’s always nice showing that you can still play your main position,” Munson said. “I feel like I’ll always have a role in the kicking game, which is big. We prioritize that here and that’s huge being able to make plays in the kicking game. But at the same time, I love playing linebacker. It was kind of fun being out there, being able to play so many snaps. Just playing defense with the guys.”

After his strong performance Friday night, Munson now must sit and wait until Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET cutdown window to find out if he made the team’s initial 53-man roster. It’s nothing new for Munson, who has been cut/waived five times in his career.

“I feel like early on it was tough. I kind of let it wear on me, hurt my confidence,” he shared. “As the years go I just trusted in the process and my faith and leave it all there - whatever happens happens. There’s always a reason, a plan, and you never know what it is until it comes. Just trying to trust that.”

When all is said and done, Munson hopes he still resides in New England.

“I love it here. I love the way we work, get after it. Awesome leaders here,” he said. “I just want to find a role, play the best I can in whatever role that may be. I love playing football. So, just wherever it falls it falls, but I’d love to be here playing.”