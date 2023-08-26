The New England Patriots will finish their preseason with a losing record after a 23-7 defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans on Friday night. The game itself was a disappointing one for the Patriots, with their offense struggling for much of the night and the defense also not being able to play consistently enough to secure a win.

Of course, New England held out most of its regulars in all three phases of the game. With backups and third-stringers playing, the game itself is not indicative of any potential regular season success.

Nonetheless, there are still a few things it can teach us about the 2023 Patriots. So, with that said, let’s clean out the notebook and take a look at the following quick-hit takeaways.

1. Riley Reiff’s injury is another blow to the offensive line. Resting its starters, New England’s offensive line had another rough night. The unit allowed its three quarterbacks — Bailey Zappe, Trace McSorley, Malik Cunningham — to be sacked a total of six times, and prevented the unit from building any rhythm both through the air and on the ground.

To make matters worse, right guard Riley Reiff went down in the first half after getting rolled up on. The 34-year-old headed into the blue medical tent and after a brief time reemerged, only to head to the locker room.

While Reiff’s performance this summer has been of the up-and-down variety, he projects to play a prominent role for New England this season — either as a starter or top reserve at his usual position of right tackle, or as the team’s starting right guard. His apparent leg injury, however, puts a question mark on his outlook and deals the entire unit another blow.

The Patriots already entered the night with several players along the line nursing some sort of injury. Starting guards Michael Onwenu and Cole Strange missed most of training camp, as did Calvin Anderson, Conor McDermott and Kody Russey. Additionally, rookie Atonio Mafi was not in uniform after starting at left guard last week in Green Bay.

2. Quarterback rotation raises questions. The Patriots decided to pull backup quarterback Bailey Zappe, who got the start with Mac Jones being held out, in favor of third-stringer Trace McSorley. McSorley was on the field for four snaps to close out the half, but he did not take the field to start the third period: it was Zappe Hour again.

The sophomore ended up playing four more series until leaving for good midway through the fourth quarter. Him reentering the game was a curious development, and it raised questions about the why: Was it related to his first-half performance? Or was it a clever “that might happen in the regular season” exercise to get him ready on short notice?

“That was kind of, I think, [Bill Belichick]’s decision,” Zappe said after the game. “You know, I just do what I’m told. Whenever they put me out, they put me out, and whenever they told me at halftime that I was going back in to start the third quarter, I was ready to go back out.”

3. Malik Cunningham is an intriguing player, but a project still. Playing wide receiver, quarterback and on special teams, undrafted free agent Malik Cunningham is a unique player on the Patriots’ roster. What the game against Tennessee made clear once again, however, is that he also is a project especially as a passer: Cunningham saw only six snaps at QB, running the ball twice for 13 yards, handing it off once, getting sacked for a 3-yard loss, and throwing a pair of incompletions.

While his upside and athleticism are intriguing, him making the roster over depth options elsewhere would be a surprise at this point. Unless the Patriots feel they will not get him through to the practice squad, there will likely not be room for him on the 53-man team.

4. Thyrick Pitts caps a strong week in style. Another undrafted rookie, wide receiver Thyrick Pitts, had a solid week. The young wide receiver had long receptions in both of the practices this week, seemingly building some momentum with the roster cutdown deadline looming.

Pitts making the team would be a major surprise, but he is a practice squad candidate. Catching two more throws — including a high-effort slant that he took for 23 yards — should only help his case.

5. New England receives good injury news pre-game. The Patriots, as noted above, rested most of their starters and veterans against the Titans. First-round rookie Christian Gonzalez, who projects as a starter at the outside cornerback position, was also part of that group, but his night still can be considered a successful one.

Gonzalez, after all, had suffered an apparent leg or ankle injury during Wednesday’s practice and did not finish the session. However, he went through warmups without any observable limitations — a good sign even with him later not taking the field.

6. Anfernee Jennings’ run defense might keep him around. The Patriots’ run defense has had some problems this preseason, but one player has repeatedly delivered solid performances: fourth-year outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings continues to be one of New England’s most effective run stoppers.

Friday night’s game was more of the same for him. He regularly set a hard edge to close outside running lanes, and finished with a pair of tackles — including one for a loss of yardage — on 12 snaps.

“Anfernee has made progress,” said head coach Bill Belichick. “Everything comes together here. But all the guys that have been out there working, have gotten better. It’s good to have as many of the guys as possible working. We’ve had quite a few, especially on defense.”

7. Calvin Munson not the only depth linebacker to catch the eye. Patriots reserve linebacker Calvin Munson had himself a solid performance, finishing the game with a team-high 10 tackles as well as an interception. While he continues to make his case for a roster spot, he was not the only player at his position to stand out.

Fellow linebacker Joe Giles-Harris had eight tackles and a pick, with Diego Fagot contributing another eight takedowns as well as a forced fumble. All three of them remain on the roster bubble, but it would not be surprising to see the team keep them around either on the 53 or practice squad.

8. New England plays a clean game. One positive on an otherwise forgettable day for the Patriots was the team reducing its number of penalties compared to its previous two exhibition games. After being flagged five times for 41 yards against the Houston Texans and seven for 75 versus the Green Bay Packers, New England registered only three infractions for 42 yards — with a majority of that yardage coming on a somewhat suspect pass interference call against cornerback Jack Jones.

9. Free agency target DeAndre Hopkins does not take the field. The Patriots had expressed interest in Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins earlier this offseason, even bringing him in for a workout. He eventually opted to join the Titans on a two-year, $26 million contract rather than take his talents to New England.

On Friday, the two clubs had a chance to cross paths again. While Hopkins was on the sideline wearing his No. 10 jersey, he did not put on any pads and spent the entire of the night watching the game from afar.

10. Now, the wait begins. With the preseason finale in the rear-view mirror, the Patriots will have a quick turnaround. By Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 4 p.m. ET, the team needs to have cut its roster from currently 89 to 53 players. While up to 16 of them might return via the practice squad, several will see their time in New England come to an end soon.

“It’s 37 guys. So it’s 90 minus 37 equals 53. So, that’s the reality of the NFL,” said Bill Belichick. “We all knew that when we signed up for it. So that’s a tough part, but that’s just part of it.”