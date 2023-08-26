Patriots rookie Malik Cunningham thinks he ‘put enough good stuff on film’ this preseason

The final play of his rookie preseason saw Malik Cunningham scan the field and deliver a pass over the middle that fell incomplete for a turnover on downs.

But while that particular fourth down against the Tennessee Titans on Friday night might have been a disappointing moment for the 24-year-old, all in all he has plenty to feel good about from the three-game exhibition slate and his summer as a whole. Cunningham, after all, repeatedly showcased his unique skillset over the last month.

Entering the New England Patriots’ training camp as a wide receiver, the team gradually gave him more opportunities: he ended up seeing action at his college position of quarterback — including on that play mentioned above — and also was used on the kickoff and punt coverage teams.

Between all those positions, Cunningham played 96 preseason snaps. He thinks he made the most out of them.

“There’s a lot of stuff that I still need to work on. But I feel like I put enough good stuff on film to let the coaches handle that, make that decision. Not my decision. I can only control what I control. I’ll just keep my head down and keep working.”

Following a record-breaking career at the University of Louisville, Cunningham did not hear his name called in this year’s draft. The Patriots took a flier on him, and made sure to give him plenty of opportunities to carve out a role. As a result, Cunningham ends his first NFL preseason with a diverse portfolio in his back pocket.

He lined up as a wide receiver on 72 snaps, at quarterback on 22, and twice in the kicking game. In total, he went 3-for-6 as a passer for 19 yards, had 38 yards on seven offensive touches, and gained 21 yards on a kickoff return.

His numbers do not necessarily jump off the page; three of his teammates gained more all-purpose yards than his 59. However, Cunningham was able to give a preview of what he can do on the football field.

“I feel like I did good over those three games,” he said. “A lot to learn from, a lot to take on the chin, a lot of things I did good, a lot more things I need to work on as a quarterback or receiver, wherever they put me at. It’s a blessing just to be here.”

New England will have to trim its roster from currently 89 to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon. Cunningham very much remains on the bubble, and it would not be a surprise to see him fail to make the initial cut.

But even if he does get released ahead of the cutdown deadline, his journey in the league might not be over. The Patriots could bring him back via their practice squad, or another team might scoop him up on waivers. Regardless of what happens, Cunningham has done his part: he has put the tape out there, and his fate into others’ hands.