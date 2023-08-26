Patriots 53-man roster projection: Preseason finale brings changes at running back, linebacker

And just like that, the preseason is over.

It seems like just yesterday we were chomping at the bit to get a glimpse of the new-look Bill O’Brien offense and of rookie corner Christian Gonzalez. The next time we’ll see them and the rest of the New England Patriots will be on September 10, when they open the regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The preseason fizzled to a close in Nashville as New England’s offense sputtered behind a backup offensive line. The Patriots were able to stifle Tennessee’s offense for most of the game before third stringers entered the game on both sides. But, as it always seems to happen in the preseason finale, New England had a player seemingly play his way onto the roster and etch his name on the initial 53-man roster.

With all of training camp and the preseason in the books, here’s how the roster could look when the final cuts are made on Tuesday afternoon.

Quarterback (2)

In: Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe

Out: Trace McSorley, Malik Cunningham

No changes here from last week. Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe are still QB1 and QB2, respectively. McSorley’s time in the organization is likely rapidly approaching a close. Malik Cunningham showed promise against Houston, but he looked rough at quarterback in the finale against the Titans and even worse at wide receiver. He has a ton of upside, and I want to see him land on the practice squad, but he is not one of the 53 best players on this team right now.

Running Back (4)

In: Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliot, Ty Montgomery II, Pierre Strong Jr.

Out: Kevin Harris, J.J. Taylor, C.J. Marable

Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliot are locks, and, based on his absence on Friday night, it appears Ty Montgomery may be as well. That leaves a single roster spot for Pierre Strong Jr., Kevin Harris, or J.J. Taylor.

Taylor has been explosive and hard to take down this preseason, and Kevin Harris is powerful between the tackles and notched a touchdown last night. But I’m picking Pierre Strong Jr. despite the fact that he played late into the fourth quarter last night. Strong Jr. was drafted the highest and plays special teams, so I’m giving him the nod with Harris and Taylor staying in the building on the practice squad. In reality, I think this battle plays out for the next few weeks with all of the guys kept around the facility.

Tight End (2)

In: Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki

Out: Matt Sokol, Anthony Firkser, Scotty Washington, Johnny Lumpkin

All throughout the preseason, I’ve been waiting for someone from this group to impress me and make a run for a roster spot behind Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki. None of these guys have done enough to make that happen. Matt Sokol and Anthony Firkser are fine, but neither is a good enough blocker to make rostering them to complement the two starters worth it.

Wide Receiver (6)

In: DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte

Out: Thyrick Pitts

DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, and Demario Douglas didn’t play Friday night, a sign that they are locks to make the roster. Kayshon Boutte played a series and then joined them on the bench, a great sign for his roster hopes as well. And Tyquan Thornton will make the initial 53-man roster despite a disappointing offseason unless the team decides to trade him or place him on season-ending injured reserve.

Thyrick Pitts made some plays throughout camp and dragged defenders after the catch against the Titans, so I think he sticks around on the scout team.

Offensive Line (9)

In: Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Michael Onwenu, Riley Reiff, Conor McDermott, Jake Andrews, Sidy Sow, Atonio Mafi

Out: Andrew Stueber, James Ferentz, Bill Murray, Kody Russey, Chasen Hines, Micah Vanterpool

NFI: Calvin Anderson

This group is both one of the hardest to put together and one of the easiest. Based on either contract or draft status, Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Michael Onwenu, Riley Reiff, Jake Andrews, Sidy Sow, and Atonio Mafi are all locks. That also extends to a healthy Calvin Anderson.

But Reiff got injured last night, Anderson is still on the NFI list, and backup tackle Conor McDermott hasn’t practiced for a few weeks now. Anderson is off my projection, and Reiff could end up on injured reserve depending on the severity of that injury. I’m keeping the same nine I’ve had on my projection, but don’t be surprised to see the team add from outside the building or keep up to ten linemen. I’ve got my eyes on Chasen Hines if they do feel like they need more bodies in the room.

Defensive Line (7)

In: Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Lawrence Guy Sr., Deatrich Wise Jr., Daniel Ekuale, Sam Roberts, Keion White

Out: Carl Davis Jr., Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Justus Tavai

PUP: Trey Flowers

There have been rumors about a Lawrence Guy cut after the veteran reportedly held out for a new contract earlier in camp, but he was with the roster locks sitting on the bench on Friday. Davon Godchaux and Christian Barmore are expected to start, and Deatrich Wise Jr. and Keion White should rotate at defensive end. I’ve had Carl Davis in my recent projections, but Sam Roberts takes his spot here after a strong preseason.

This is another spot where the Patriots may look to add the roster after briefly claiming Marquan McCall and working out Chris Wormley. Wormley is a guy who would jump Roberts or Daniel Ekuale for a spot if they aren’t happy with the run defense from the guys on the roster.

Linebacker (7)

In: Ja’Whaun Bentley, Matthew Judon, Jahlani Tavai, Anfernee Jennings, Josh Uche, Calvin Munson, Marte Mapu

Out: Mack Wilson Sr., Ronnie Perkins, Diego Fagot, Joe Giles-Harris, Carson Wells

After another strong performance, Calvin Munson has cracked my projection. Munson is a core part of New England’s special teams and had an impressive run stop and a pick against Tennessee. Add in a healthy Marte Mapu, and that puts Mack Wilson in a tough spot. Munson and Mapu should join Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai at off-ball linebacker this year.

On the line of scrimmage, the trio of Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, and Anfernee Jennings returns. Judon is a known quantity, while Uche and Jennings seemed to improve on their weaknesses over the summer. Ronnie Perkins put together his best performance as a Patriot on Friday, quite literally leaving it all on the field, but it feels like too little, too late for the third-year edge defender. That performance may have been enough to keep him around the team or land him on someone else’s roster, though.

Cornerback (5)

In: Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant, Christian Gonzalez

Out: Isaiah Bolden, Shaun Wade, Quandre Mosely, Rodney Randle Jr.

These five have essentially been locks from the start of camp, and nothing has changed. Jonathan, Jack, and Marcus Jones are electric, Christian Gonzalez is poised to be CB1 for the foreseeable future, and Myles Bryant brings solid backup play in the slot and at safety. Isaiah Bolden, Shaun Wade, and Quandre Mosely all had good moments during camp, but not enough to get them on the 53.

Safety (4)

In: Kyle Dugger, Jalen Mills, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers

Out: Joshuah Bledsoe, Brad Hawkins

Like at corner, this is a group of players that has felt locked in for a while. Kyle Dugger is poised to have a Pro Bowl season and should be the X-factor for this team on defense. Adrian Phillips appears to be the frontrunner for deep safety. Jabrill Peppers looks refreshed and comfortable a few years removed from an ACL injury. And Jalen Mills is a heatseeking missile around the line of scrimmage who can also matchup with tight ends and receivers in the slot.

Joshuah Bledsoe and Brad Hawkins had good moments, but neither seems like roster material at this point.

Specialists (7)

In: Chad Ryland, Bryce Baringer, Joe Cardona, Matthew Slater, Brenden Schooler, Chris Board, Ameer Speed

Out: Nick Folk, Corliss Waitman, Raleigh Webb

PUP: Cody Davis

The two-kicker idea has been floated around throughout the last week. After rookie Chad Ryland got all the reps at Tennessee, I’m ready to call this battle and say he’ll be the only kicker on the roster. Ryland and rookie punter Bryce Baringer both threaten to kick balls out of the stadium every time once bounces off their legs, and Joe Cardona is the guy at long snapper.

I’ve got Matthew Slater, Brenden Schooler, Chris Board, and Ameer Speed rounding out the special teams group. Sorry, Raleigh Webb.