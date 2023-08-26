Patriots have interesting kicker situation to handle as roster cutdown day approaches

When the New England Patriots traded up in the fourth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft to select kicker Chad Ryland, it appeared like the end of the road for 38-year-old Nick Folk.

After signing with New England in 2019, Folk helped steady the position in Foxboro in the post-Stephen Gostkowski era. Appearing in 57 games, the veteran connected on over 92 percent of his field goals in his first two full seasons with the team — even setting an NFL record with 57 straight made field goals under 50 yards.

But, Folk appeared to fade down the stretch of 2022, ending the season making just 86.5 percent of his kicks. Pair that with the Ryland selection and it seemed like the end of the Folk era in New England.

Fast forward to now and the Patriots haven't operated this summer like they’re closing the door on Folk. Instead, he has consistently rotated kicking duties with the rookie during training camp, while Folk handled the lone field goal attempt in the preseason game.

During training camp practices in Foxboro, Ryland connected on 44-of-52 attempts (85%) while Folk went 32-of-39 (82%). Both made a pair of extra points in the preseason, while Folk’s lone preseason attempt was good from 44 yards.

“Very competitive,” Bill Belichick said of the competition. “They’ve both had really good camps, so that’s a pretty tight competition.”

While it’s unlikely that New England cut ties with Ryland — especially as Bill Belichick has never cut a healthy fourth-round selection — the possibility of keeping both kickers appears to be real.

“We had two kickers last year on the roster for one game,” Belichick said Saturday morning. “Again, there’s a number of things to consider when you look at the whole roster makeup. We’ll get into those this weekend and do what we feel is best for the team. That’s all I can tell you.”

The Patriots rostered two kickers twice last season, as they elevated Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad to handle kickoff duties. If they follow a similar path this season, the big-legged Ryland could be the kickoff specialists while the consistent Folk handles field goals.

While New England would likely prefer to keep both kickers around, they may not have the roster flexibility in order to do so. Additionally, it may not be worth keeping both if a team is wiling to send draft capital for Folk.

Kicker trades are relatively rare in the NFL, but not totally uncommon. The Detroit Lions acquired Riley Patterson from the Jacksonville Jaguars back in May for an undisclosed draft pick. If the Patriots value a potential Day 3 pick more than an experienced insurance option, they could likely find a partner as there has quickly become a shortage of quality kickers around the league.

Over in the Bay Area, 49ers kicker Zane Gonzales was ruled out of last night’s preseason game with a calf injury. Gonzalez was kicking as rookie Jake Moody is also dealing with a quad strain.

New England also saw first-hand in Tennessee Friday night with Michael Badgley, who the Titans signed just four days ago after waiving Caleb Shuck and Trey Wolff. After reportedly struggling this week in practice, Badgley missed one kick and doinked in two others.

Dallas, who Folk has ties too, could also be another team looking for a new leg while Sean Payton explained Denver is monitoring the market as well.

New England’s plans for their kicker combo will be unveiled to the football world by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the latest. Until then, it feels like any and all options remain on the table.