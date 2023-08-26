The reduction from 90 to 53 active players began Saturday night for the New England Patriots.

The organization cut defensive tackle Carl Davis and cornerback Quandre Mosely, as first reported by Mark Daniels of MassLive and Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald, respectively.

Davis, 31, played deep into the preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans the evening prior at Nissan Stadium. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound vested veteran made 36 appearances in the regular season with the Patriots dating back to 2020. He recorded 33 tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery as well as seven starts over that span. An Iowa product who had previous stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars, Davis landed in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft at No. 90 overall.

Mosely, 24, had signed to New England’s practice squad during the final month of the 2022 campaign. The former transfer from Eastern Arizona to Kentucky did so after entering the league as a member of the Dallas Cowboys’ undrafted class last spring. Mosely, listed at 6-foot-1, 198 pounds, has also made stops on the practice squads of the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He reached a reserve-futures contract in January and will be subject to waivers.

The NFL roster deadline is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

In Foxborough, head coach Bill Belichick’s now stands at 87 and counting.