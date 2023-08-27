The New England Patriots’ preseason is in the books, but there is little time to relax. The roster cutdown deadline is approaching fast, after all, and the initial 53-man roster plus practice squad need to be finalized.

Our focus over the next few days will be on that process, naturally. For now, however, let’s take one final look back at the week that was to clean out the notebook and take a look at some of the stories or angles we have not yet been able to cover.

Welcome to this week’s edition of our Sunday Patriots Notes.

The honeymoon is over for the 2021 quarterback class: Arguably the biggest story in the NFL last week was the San Francisco 49ers trading quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys. The move was the result of weeks of speculation, and puts an unceremonious end to one of the most disappointing tenures and draft picks in recent memory.

Lance, after all, joined the 49ers as the third overall selection in the 2021 draft — one of five first-round quarterbacks that year. As opposed to the others, he never was able to carve out any regular playing time and struggled with injuries and an apparent inability to earn the coaching staff’s trust. That was despite the club using three total first-round picks to move up the board and pick him.

What this saga also makes more than clear is that the honeymoon for the 2021 QB class is officially over. Lance is the first domino to fall in a major way, but a look at the rest of the group shows that there are plenty of question marks.

1-1 Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars): Lawrence struggled as a rookie under Urban Meyer, but once the team brought in a competent head coach in Doug Pederson he improved significantly. There is plenty of optimism in Jacksonville about the former first overall draft pick, and rightfully so.

1-2 Zach Wilson (New York Jets): Wilson’s first two seasons in the NFL were rough, and the Jets basically acknowledged as much when they went out to acquire Aaron Rodgers via trade. With Rodgers on a two-year deal that ends at the same time as Wilson’s rookie contract, it will be fascinating to see whether or not the BYU product gets another shot.

1-3 Trey Lance (San Francisco 49ers): Focusing simply on investment and return for the 49ers, the Lance selection might go down as one of the worst in recent draft history. Time will tell if he can bounce back in Dallas and as a backup to Dak Prescott, but so far he has shown little warranting first-round status — let alone what the team gave up to add him in the first place.

1-11 Justin Fields (Chicago Bears): There is some hype around Fields entering Year 3, but that is more the result of projection rather than past production. While he did flash his talents on occasion the last two years and in a difficult setting, the fact is that he has been great as a runner but inconsistent as a passer.

1-15 Mac Jones (New England Patriots): After one year, Jones looked like the best of the five first-round draft picks; he was a Pro Bowler and had led his team to the playoffs. One year later, there are now considerable questions about his future with the Patriots: his 2022 season was a challenge, and there is pressure on him to show that the surroundings not he himself were the main catalyst behind New England’s offensive collapse.

There are questions galore with this group, and those extend beyond the first round.

Whether it is Kyle Trusk (2-64) being unable to win the starting job in Tampa Bay, Davis Mills (3-67) and Sam Ehlinger (6-218) getting replaced as the starting options in Houston and Indianapolis, respectively, or Kellen Mond (3-66) and Ian Book (4-133) no longer being with their original teams, the early momentum shown by the group has disappeared. That much is true for the late-rounders as well as all but one of the Day 1 picks.

Ezekiel Elliott ready to take on a leadership role in the New England backfield: Even though he joined the team less than two weeks ago, veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott is trying to immerse himself into the Patriots culture and take advantage of his experience in the NFL. The former first-round draft pick, who has appeared in a combined 109 regular season and playoff games, is ready to serve as a leader already.

“It’s definitely important to take care of your business out here on the field, but I think a big part of being a part of a winning program is just camaraderie and getting to know your teammates,” Elliott said last week. “I think that’s definitely important to me, for me to get to know the guys in the locker room, because you create those bonds off the field and that will carry over to the field.”

Malik Cunningham happy to see ‘little brothers’ Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte succeed: New England’s rookie class has produced some intriguing results at the wide receiver position so far, with sixth-rounders Demario “Pop” Douglas and Kayshon Boutte both playing some strong football this summer. Douglas looks like a roster lock at this point in time, with Boutte also a strong contender.

Another rookie wideout on the team does entirely fall not in the same category: wide receiver/quarterback hybrid Malik Cunningham appears to face the steepest odds out of those three to make the 53-man team. Even if he ends up released, however, he should be able to find solace in Douglas and Boutte possibly both making the club.

He has taken the young duo under his wing, after all, and sounds genuinely happy about seeing them succeed.

“I’ve been knowing Pop a little bit longer than I’ve known Boutte. It’s kind of crazy because me and Pop, we were at the combine and we were just talking like, ‘Dang we might be on the same team.’ And then, we’re on the same team,” Cunningham said after the Patriots’ preseason finale versus the Tennessee Titans.

“That’s just the quarterback in me. I just want to see everybody succeed. Those two guys are great athletes, great receivers, and just good guys to be around. We hang out every day. You never see us three without each other, and [Ameer] Speed with us too. Just coming in as a rookie class, all of us are together for sure. But it’s good to keep those two like kind of under my wing, like my little brothers.”

Patriots fans are bullish on Kayshon Boutte: Last week’s SB Nation Reacts survey focused primarily on the state of the offensive line, but there also was a question about a member of the Patriots’ wide receiver group. Will sixth-round rookie Kayshon Boutte make the team?

Boutte, who finished the preseason with a team-high 56 receiving yards and a touchdown, enjoys the fan base’s support, to say the least. At the time of polling before the preseason finale, 92 percent of participants in the poll answered the question with “yes.”

Now, it’s time to see whether or not the coaching staff agrees.

Keeping six wideouts would not be uncharted territory: If the Patriots keep Boutte as well as the other expected wide receivers — JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Demario Douglas — on their 53-man squad, they would use six spots at the position. That number is quite high, but not entirely unprecedented.

The Patriots, as the following chart by NFL analyst Joseph Hefner shows, have kept that many before. As a disclaimer, though, the numbers listed at WR also include core special teamer Matthew Slater, who is a wideout by name only:

As can be seen, the 2019 Patriots used six spots on the wide receiver position as well. At the time, those players were Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett and Demaryius Thomas as well as rookies Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski.

That group eventually fizzled out, with Gordon getting released, Thomas getting traded, Antonio Brown coming in for one week, and Mohammed Sanu being acquired via trade. It was bad, in hindsight, but it also shows that New England is open to using more spots than usual at a position.

Patriots are in wait-and-see mode along their offensive line: New England’s offensive line has had a difficult summer, with injuries running rampant and a lack of continuity disrupting the development of the entire unit. The group did recently get some positive news, however, with starting right guard Michael Onwenu returning to practice off the physically unable to perform list.

Given Onwenu’s past and versatility in combination with the state of New England’s O-line, there are questions about whether or not he might just move back to right tackle again. When asked about it this week, head coach Bill Belichick did not give a concrete answer.

Instead, he went into “wait and see” mode.

“We’ll see how it goes with the offensive line,” Belichick said on Saturday. “It would be nice to have all of the players available, but that hasn’t been the case. We’ll see how that pans out here over the next few days, and coming weeks, and so forth. But, we’ll just have to see how things work out. We have some versatility. We have guys that have played different positions, so we’ll just have to see how it goes here.”

That does not sound like someone definitely closing the door on Onwenu moving to right tackle, or any other moves being made to bolster the group.

Mack Wilson becomes the newest member of the Marte Mapu fan club: New England third-round draft pick Marte Mapu has been one of the standout performers at Patriots training camp this summer, and the rookie has picked up several fans along the way. The latest to publicly throw his support behind the Sacramento State product is fellow linebacker Mack Wilson.

“He’s a great, great rookie,” Wilson said after Wednesday’s practice. “Super smart, one of the smartest rookies I’ve been around. I’m excited to see how he helps us along the season.”

Jedd Fisch tells a neat Bill Belichick story: Bill Belichick might be one of the most misunderstood figures in all of sports, and a recent story shared by former Patriots assistant coach Jedd Fisch once again shows this. While he is often portrayed as a stoic character with little regard for human interaction — a gross but common misidentification — Fisch paints the picture of a helpful mentor.

Week 11 of the 21 season, Patriots QB coach Jedd Fisch was offered the Arizona HC job.



He went in to tell Bill Belichick he was leaving mid-season.



The rest is a story on a side of Belichick the public never sees.



Fisch told the story of him informing Belichick in-season in 2021 that he would take the head coaching job at the University of Arizona. His soon-to-be ex-boss expressed nothing but support right away.

“He goes, ‘Great.’ Takes his phone out, he goes, ‘Let’s call [Tedy] Bruschi, let him know.’ And then, ‘Let’s call Rob [Gronkowski], let him know. And then why don’t you go back to your office, take a deep breath, figure it out, and then tomorrow morning, why don’t we meet? And why don’t we talk about what it’s like to be a head coach?’”

Setting up the week ahead: With the preseason in the rear-view mirror, the next big date on the Patriots’ schedule is right away. By Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 4 p.m. ET, they will have to trim their roster from previously 89 to 53 players.

The next day, they can start building their initial 16-man practice squad and also start sending players to injured reserve with the possibility of brining them back later in the year. Needless to say, it will be a busy few days.