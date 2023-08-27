Training camp and preseason are in the books, now it is time to finalize a regular season roster. By 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 29, the New England Patriots and the NFL’s other 31 teams will have to trim as many as 37 players from their offseason squads — moving from a maximum of 90 to to more than 53.

This means that hundreds of players are about to hit waivers and the open market over the next few hours and days. There will not only be plenty of releases, but also a lot of other transactions ranging from trades, to waiver wire pickups, to free agent signings, to players being moved to injury lists.

To not get lost in all the action, we have you covered: welcome to our annual Patriots Roster Cuts Tracker. Make sure to bookmark and regularly visit this page, where we will compile all the latest news, rumors and instant analysis in one place.

Patriots departures

DT Carl Davis Jr.: Released

CB Quandre Mosely: Released

RB Pierre Strong Jr.: Traded

LB: Carson Wells: Released

Patriots acquisitions

OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr.: Acquired via trade

Patriots cutdown tracker

New England cut ties with another depth defender as they released Carson Wells on Sunday. The linebacker signed in Foxboro out of the XFL less than two weeks ago. | Patriots roster count: 86 (33 to 53)

The Patriots have swung a player-for-player trade. Sophomore running back Pierre Strong Jr. is headed to Cleveland for offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. | Patriots roster count: 87 (34 to 53)

New England decided to part ways with two players one day after its final preseason game: defensive tackle Carl Davis and cornerback Quandre Mosely were both let go on Saturday. Both are candidates to eventually return via the practice squad, with the experienced Davis in particular a player worth keeping an eye on. | Patriots roster count: 87 (34 to 53)

The Patriots left their preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans with 89 players on their active roster. They found themselves one below the 90-man limit after waiving defensive tackle Marquan McCall shortly after claiming him on waivers, to fill a roster spot previously belonging to wide receiver Tre Nixon. | Patriots roster count: 89 (36 to 53)