Patriots reportedly trade Pierre Strong for tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

With roster cutdown day on the horizon, the New England Patriots have agreed to a trade.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have traded running back Pierre Strong Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in return for offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

New England selected Strong in the fourth-round of last year’s NFL Draft. Despite playing just 53 offensive snaps his rookie year, the South Dakota State product flashed some intriguing potential due to his athleticism, but failed to earn a larger role in the offense this summer.

As training camp and the preseason come to an end, Strong currently projected as the No. 3 or 4 depth option in the running back room behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott.

As for Wheatley, the 2021 UDFA out of Stony Brook will serve as much needed tackle depth for the Patriots. While he has yet to play a regular season snap, he provides a developmental option with intriguing size (6-6, 320), strength, and athleticism as a converted tight end.

Wheatley previously spent time with the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders before landing with the Browns in 2022. Appearing at both left and right tackle in two preseason contests this summer, the 26-year old allowed just three QB pressures on 62 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

New England must cut their roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. After making a move for an offensive tackle and trading away a running back, statuses of players like Ty Montgomery, J.J. Taylor, and Conor McDermott are now worth monitoring even closer.