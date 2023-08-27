Long list of practice absentees hints at future Patriots transactions

The New England Patriots were back on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium on Sunday for the first time since their preseason finale versus the Tennessee Titans. With the team moving from training camp to its regular season routine, reporters were only allowed 10 minutes to watch the action unfold and take notes of the action.

Nonetheless, that was enough to compile who was not present for the session. And with the roster cuts deadline looming, those absences might hint at future moves being made:

CB Isaiah Bolden

LB Diego Fagot*

CB Christian Gonzalez

S Brad Hawkins*

LB Johnny Lumpkin*

RB C.J. Marable

OT Conor McDermott

LB Ronnie Perkins

CB Rodney Randle

OT Riley Reiff

OL Kody Russey

DT Justus Tavai*

WR Tyquan Thornton

OT Micah Vanterpool

TE Scotty Washington

LB Carson Wells*

*reportedly released

Among the 16 players not spotted were five who have already been cut, according to reports. In addition, several roster bubble players were suspiciously not present: running back C.J. Marable, tight end Scotty Washington, offensive tackle Micah Vanterpool, linebacker Ronnie Perkins, and cornerback Rodney Randle.

Besides those, the Patriots also were without some players seemingly dealing with injury — most notably rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez. The first-round draft pick got shaken up during Wednesday’s practice but was spotted without any noticeable limitations during warmups ahead of the game in Tennessee on Friday. He did not play in the contest, but that alone was a positive development.

As for the other injury-related absences, they too might be involved in some future roster moves.

Offensive linemen Conor McDermott and Kody Russey appear to be candidates for season-ending injured after having missed multiple practices now; the trade addition of OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. additionally supports this belief. Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, meanwhile, might be a candidate to make it through roster cuts on the 53-man team, but be moved to IR later when he would be eligible to be reactivated.

As for the players who were spotted, several stood out as well. Both cornerback Jonathan Jones and guard Cole Strange have returned, although their true level of participation could not be evaluated within the 10-minute window.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Demario Douglas was back butt in a red non-contact jersey. Tight end Mike Gesicki shed his.

The Patriots have to be under the 53-man roster limit by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 29.