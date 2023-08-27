2023 NFL roster cuts: TE Johnny Lumpkin among 5 more Patriots roster cuts

The New England Patriots continued to trim their roster from 90 to 53 players on Sunday. According to multiple reports, New England waived tight end Johnny Lumpkin, defensive back Brad Hawkins, defensive lineman Justus Tavai, and linebackers Diego Fagot and Carson Wells.

Lumpkin, 25, signed on as a rookie free agent back in May. Based off his skillset as a blocking tight end, he was a popular candidate in the spring to perhaps keep New England’s UDFA streak alive. However, after playing just 39 offensive snaps throughout the preseason, the 6-foot-6, 268 pound tight end was let go.

Hawkins, 25, spent all of last season on New England’s practice squad after signing with the team in the summer. He was never elevated to the active roster during his rookie season and eventually signed a future contract with the team in January. The defensive back dealt with injuries at time in the summer, leading to him missing New England’s first preseason contest.

New England signed linebackers Diego Fagot and Carson Wells earlier this summer. Fagot, 25, agreed to terms with the team just two days before training camp began. The Navy product played 51 defensive snaps for the Patriots this preseason, but his main contributions came on special teams (19 total snaps).

Wells, 25, signed with New England less than two weeks ago. The former UDFA previously spent time in the XFL before joining the Patriots. He played 62 total snaps over his two preseason games with the club.

Justus Tavai, 25, originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent in May but was released several weeks later. The San Diego State and brother of Jahlani Tavai was then brought back in June, where he spent the rest of the summer with the team.

All five players released will be subject to waivers, as New England’s roster now sits at 82 players. The NFL roster cutdown deadline is set at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.