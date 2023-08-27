The New England Patriots were quite busy on Sunday. They returned to the fields behind Gillette Stadium for their first practice since the preseason finale in Tennessee, and also informed several players of their release while swinging their first player trade since sending Jonnu Smith to Atlanta in March.

As opposed to that most recent move, which netted the Patriots a seventh-round draft pick, this one was a player-for-player deal. They sent running back Pierre Strong Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in return for offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

What exactly does the switch mean from a New England point of view, except that the team keeps its quota of “Jr.s” high? Let’s find out.

OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr.: Acquired from Browns

New England improves its offensive tackle depth: Despite some concerted efforts to improve the position group during the offseason, offensive tackle — especially on the right side — has remained a problem for the Patriots. Whether or not adding Wheatley Jr. to the equation will help solve those issues remains to be seen, but at the very least he is another player thrown into the mix.

As things currently stand, that mix is as deep as nine players. Trent Brown is locked into the starting job on the left side, with Riley Reiff, Sidy Sow, Conor McDermott, Andrew Stueber, and now Wheatley Jr. competing for either the right tackle spot and/or the swing tackle role.

In addition, the team used Bill Murray at right tackle recently while Michael Onwenu offers considerable experience there as well. Furthermore, Calvin Anderson remains on the non-football illness list.

Obviously, not all of them will end up on the 53-man roster. Brown and Sow are locks, with Wheatley Jr. essentially in that boat as well. Onwenu is a lock too, although his role will be determined by what the coaching staff views as its best five — and whether that means he should kick outside again or stay at right guard. Reiff is likely safe as well, but the injury he suffered in the preseason finale puts his status to TBD.

Wheatley Jr. offers a skillset worth working with: As for Wheatley Jr. himself, he is an interesting player. Standing at 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, he has ideal size to succeed as an NFL tackle. In addition, he offers long and powerful arms and the appropriate mobility to win his pass protection reps against edge rushers.

The 26-year-old showcased all of that this preseason. According to Pro Football Focus, he surrendered just three pressures — one hit, two hurries — in 66 pass blocking snaps over the two games he appeared in. He also performed well as a run blocker.

That does not mean he doesn’t have areas to improve; he most certainly has, in particular from a technical perspective. Nonetheless, his skillset is one worth taking a flier at.

Wheatley's got long, strong arms and good mobility to mirror pass rushers



Gets in trouble when he drops his head or over-extends. Hand placement + strike timing could also use improvement pic.twitter.com/SAjU7IntTz — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 27, 2023

The Patriots add a potential swing option: Wheatley Jr. played 98 offensive snaps for the Browns this preseason, and saw action both on the left and right side of the line. That is not even the full extent of his versatility: he also played left guard during the 2022 preseason with the Las Vegas Raiders, and spent his college career at Michigan, Stony Brook and Morgan State as a tight end.

Tyrone Wheatley played both OT spots with the Browns and is a converted tight end, which shows when he has to get out in front of tackles or climb to the second level. Also flashed powerful hands pic.twitter.com/zyzNBtLqgw — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 27, 2023

Wheatley Jr. adds experience, on paper at least: Not only did he play for two different schools in college (he never actually appeared in a game at Morgan State), Wheatley Jr. also has bounced around the league quite a bit. After starting his career as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and playing in the developmental Spring League the following year, he went on to spend time with four NFL teams.

Wheatley Jr. started out with the Chicago Bears, before stints in Las Vegas and Cleveland. Along the way, he did appear in three preseason games but has yet to play a down of regular season football.

The move might signal bad news for some members of the OT group: Adding an offensive tackle to an already crowded room is bound to have a trickle-down effect on other players on the roster. Andrew Stueber, and maybe even Bill Murray, appear all but headed out the door now.

Meanwhile, Wheatley Jr. coming aboard might also mean that Conor McDermott could be a candidate for injured reserve, and that Calvin Anderson may not be ready yet to come off NFI. The injury suffered by Riley Reiff against Tennessee also might be more serious than initially hoped.

Those injury perspectives are only speculation, though. What we do know is that the Patriots would not have made a trade for an offensive tackle had they felt good about the position in the first place.

RB Pierre Strong Jr.: Traded to Browns

The Patriots thin the herd at running back: The Patriots entered the weekend with six running backs on their roster: Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott, Ty Montgomery, Kevin Harris, J.J. Taylor and Strong Jr. Based on the fact that they were held out of the preseason finale, the first three could be seen as locks to make the team, leaving the rest to compete for what may not be more than one spot on the roster.

With Strong Jr. now gone, that competition is down to Harris and Taylor — the former a bruiser and between-the-tackles runner with early-down value, the latter a shifty change-of-pace and receiving back like Strong Jr. Both were given longer odds to make the team at the start of training camp.

New England did not see enough to keep Strong Jr. around: When he arrived in New England during last year’s draft, Strong Jr. brought plenty of potential along with him. He had registered 4,527 rushing yards and 40 rushing touchdowns during his college career at South Dakota State — including an FCS-leading 1,668 in 2021 — and achieved a 9.35 Relative Athletic Score during the pre-draft process, highlighted by a Scouting Combine-best 4.37-second 40-yard dash.

Despite his past production and athletic potential, the Patriots apparently did not see enough out of Strong Jr. to keep him around. The fact that he played late into the preseason finale was a sign of things to come: he never seriously challenged Ty Montgomery for the receiving back role, even with the latter missing substantial time this summer due to injury.

As a consequence, his time in New England ends after just one season. Strong Jr. leaves the team with 51 offensive regular season snaps as well as 142 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 17 touches.

Special teams gets impacted as well: While we tend to focus on Strong Jr.’s offensive contributions, he played a rather prominent role for New England on special teams. The 24-year-old also was a regular in the kicking game last season.

Playing 143 of a possible 457 snaps (31.3%), he was used on four units. While he played only one snap on punt coverage, he did see regular action on the kickoff return and coverage and punt return squads. In total, he finished his rookie year with six tackles as well as five kickoff returns for an average of 23.0 yards per runback.