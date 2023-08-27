Patriots reportedly acquire offensive tackle Vederian Lowe in exchange for late-round draft pick

The New England Patriots have reportedly made their second trade of the day Sunday, again acquiring more depth along the offensive line.

According to Jordan Schultz of The Score, New England acquired offensive tackle Vederian Lowe from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a sixth-round selection.

Lowe, 24, was a sixth-round selection himself in last year’s draft by the Vikings. The tackle played under former Patriots assistant coach Bret Bielema at Illinois and was a projected late-round fit for New England.

As a rookie, Lowe appeared in four games playing 33 offensive snaps at left tackle. At 6-foot-6, 314 pounds, he possesses quality size with impressive athletic/physical traits for the position.

The offensive tackle spot remains the biggest question mark on New England’s roster. Outside of Trent Brown, veterans Conor McDermott and Riley Reiff are now battling injuries after struggling throughout the summer. Free agent addition Calvin Anderson has also yet to suit up this offseason after landing on the non-football injury list prior to training camp.

Rookie Sidy Sow has also got plenty of run at right tackle throughout the preseason, but has struggled at times as he makes the position switch from guard.

In addition to Lowe, New England also acquired offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. on Sunday in exchange for running back Pierre Strong as they continue to search for support at the position.

New England will continue to fine tune their roster ahead of the roster deadline on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.