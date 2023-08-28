Rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte didn’t haul in an acrobatic one-handed catch like he has on the practice fields in the New England Patriots’ preseason finale. He also didn’t break free for a 42-yard touchdown like he did in Green Bay.

But, Boutte may have been one of the biggest winners on the team Friday night.

After a self-proclaimed slow start to the summer, Boutte has gotten better and better as training camp progressed. That ended with the sixth-round pick playing just three offensive snaps Friday night, a sign that he perhaps already locked up a roster spot.

“He didn’t do a lot in the spring, and as camp went on seemed to get stronger and more productive, both in practice and games, really in all of the areas that he worked into,” Bill Belichick said of the receiver Saturday morning. “So, that was very encouraging, and he showed explosive ability on the field when he played. So, he’s had a good camp.”

The former LSU Tiger and five-star recruit was once viewed as a first-round talent. After he dealt with injuries, which contributed to a poor performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, and off-field issues, Boutte fell all the way to the sixth-round back

But, the talent was always there, and as Belichick mentioned Boutte’s explosiveness seemed back to where it was during his freshman year at LSU at times this summer - particularly during his 42-yard catch and run against Green Bay.

This is the Kayshon Boutte we saw early in his LSU career - often times on the same route. pic.twitter.com/xT1zlV9M3Q https://t.co/KOKpKLyIa4 — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) August 20, 2023

With roster cutdown day on Tuesday, New England must trim their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET. Keeping Boutte would likely mean they will initially keep wide receivers on the roster as he’d join JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, and Demario Douglas.

While keeping six receivers wouldn't be on par with how Belichick has built rosters in the past, New England may not have a choice based off of Boutte’s potential and performance this summer.

“We’ll just take a look at everything here as we put things together over the weekend here and then heading into the regular season,” Belichick said. “But yeah, Kayshon’s had a strong camp.”