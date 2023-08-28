2023 NFL roster cuts: Patriots reportedly release quarterback Trace McSorley

The quarterback room has reduced by one for the New England Patriots.

The organization released Trace McSorley in advance of the NFL roster deadline, as first reported Monday by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

McSorley, 28, signed a one-year deal with New England in April after making previous stops with the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. The Penn State product entered the league in the sixth round of the 2019 draft at No. 197 overall. He has appeared in nine games in the regular season since then, completing 48-of-93 passes for 502 yards with one touchdown and five interceptions.

Added on the ground have been 79 rushing yards for McSorley, who made his first career start in December after beginning last year on Arizona’s practice squad.

McSorley checked into New England’s preseason opener and preseason finale this August. With his departure, the quarterback depth chart currently stands with Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham, who has split time at wide receiver.

The 53-man deadline passes Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. The claiming period for non-vested veterans placed on waivers at the final cutdown passes Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET, with the formation of 16-man practice squads set to follow.