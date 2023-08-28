New England Patriots links 8/28/23 - How will the roster shake out?

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots release 11 players.
- Transactions: Patriots acquire OL Tyrone Wheatley Jr. in a trade with Cleveland in exchange for RB Pierre Strong Jr.
- Evan Lazar analyzes the trade for OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and the Pats’ first wave of roster cuts.
- Evan Lazar gives us his final roster projection: Tough decisions loom ahead of Tuesday’s cutdown day
- Evan Lazar’s After Further Review: Evaluating Bailey Zappe, Marte Mapu and others in the preseason finale.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Anthony Firkser - Hunter Henry - Jonathan Jones.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Injuries and inconsistency continue to plague the offensive line; Eagles coach Nick Sirianni sat the majority of their starters throughout the preseason. So zero preseason snaps on film for Belichick and his staff to dissect of QB Jalen Hurts & Co. ahead of the opener; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Final thoughts on the Pats’ preseason. 1 – The biggest question this August is simple and unfortunately it’s the same question that faced Bill Belichick’s team all offseason and summer: the offensive line.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Preseason is over, cut-downs to follow.
- Alex Barth reports the Patriots make a second trade of a transaction-heavy day, acquiring offensive tackle Vederian Lowe from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
- Taylor Kyles’ Film Room: Marte Mapu’s versatility shines in NFL debut, with the rookie playing multiple positions and doing a bit of everything in coverage.
- Andy Hart explains how the Patriots are scrambling so that Mac Jones might not have to. New England is attempting to fix its offensive line woes before the regular season begins.
- Karen Guregian notes Jonathan Jones spoke after practice, saying the goal is for him to be ready to play Week 1. “That’s the goal, that’s the plan. I’m just taking it day-by-day to get ready.”
- Mark Daniels finds stats show that Mac Jones, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jack Jones made the most noise at camp.
- Zack Cox criticizes the Patriots for not adequately addressing the right tackle position.
- Chris Mason talks about the initial 11-player roster cuts and the 25 cuts left to go.
- Karen Guregian says RB J.J. Taylor was impressive throughout training camp and the preseason. He’s hoping to contribute more than on the practice squad this year.
- Mike Reiss gives us his take on the trade of Browns’ Tyrone Wheatley Jr. for Pierre Strong Jr.
- Zack Cox highlights Bill Belichick on why did the Patriots just swung two late-August trades for offensive tackles: They weren’t satisfied with their depth at the position.
- Mark Daniels wonders if the Patriots will keep two kickers on the roster.
- Mike Kadlck’s Sunday Practice Report: What we saw at Gillette Stadium on Sunday as roster cuts begin. Tight end Mike Gesicki was no longer in a red, non-contact practice jersey; More.
- Alex Barth points out that Demario Douglas is dealing with “a minor shoulder injury.”
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Final Patriots 53-man roster projection.
- Mike Kadlick takes one last shot at New England’s final 53.
- Tom Shaw-Mellors (PatsPropaganda) Patriots 53-man roster projection.
- Adam London finds it concerning that ESPN’s ranking of the the top 100 players for 2023 includes Matthew Judon as the only Patriot listed while their AFC East rivals all have multiple: Jets (4), Bills (5) and Dolphins (7).
- Tanner James notes Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Julian Edelman are set to be colleagues by 2024.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick pushes back at criticism of the team’s offseason offensive line moves.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Malik Cunningham has no preference as to which position he plays.
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Takeaways: What happens if the Chiefs’ Chris Jones doesn’t report by Tuesday; Plus, contract updates on Nick Bosa, Brian Burns, Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson; Jonathan Taylor’s trade options; Aaron Rodgers’s debut; Tua Tagovailoa; and much more.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL 2023 preview: Ranking the toughest divisions. No. 1 AFC East.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 10 things we learned in 2023 NFL preseason.
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Ranking how every NFL offense will fare in 2023. Patriots 22nd. “Bill Belichick could have scoured the earth far and wide to find a bright offensive mind who could replace Matt Patricia and be a real difference maker. Instead, he settled on his old buddy Bill O’Brien. ...”
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) 2023 NFL roster bubble: Notable players who could be traded or cut. Lawrence Guy included.
- Staff (ESPN) 2023 NFL Rank: Predicting top 100 players for this season.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The NFL’s 101 best players for 2023, Nos. 101-76. No Pats.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Fox announces Michael Irvin will join Undisputed, starting tomorrow. “Whether Irvin, who continues to be listed as an analyst for NFL Game Day, will return to NFL Network this season remains to be seen.”
