The trade winds are a-blowin’ in New England. After already exchanging running back Pierre Strong Jr. for the Cleveland Browns’ Tyrone Wheatley Jr. earlier on Sunday, the New England Patriots made another move later that same day: fellow offensive tackle Vederian Lowe was acquired from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick.

Lowe, 24, will now enter the mix at a major position of need. What exactly does his addition mean from a big-picture perspective, though? Let’s find out.

The Patriots keep throwing offensive tackles at the wall in hopes of finding some that stick: Throughout training camp the offensive tackle position looked suspect. While veteran Trent Brown is locked into the starting spot on the left side, the opposite end of the line was a major question mark. It’s not for a lack of trying, though.

After already going through several right tackles in 2022 — including Isaiah Wynn, Yodny Cajuste, Marcus Cannon and Conor McDermott — the Patriots made a concerted effort during the offseason to upgrade. McDermott was re-signed, Cajuste tendered, and veterans Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson signed as free agents; later, a fourth-round draft pick was used to add Sidy Sow.

However, the race for the starting right tackle spot has yet to be called. McDermott took starter reps earlier in training camp but remains out with an injury; Cajuste was released shortly after getting his RFA tender; Reiff was up and down at tackle before kicking in to right guard and suffering an injury during the preseason finale; Anderson remains on the non-football illness list; Sow has had his share of rookie growing pains.

It is clear the Patriots don’t feel confident in the group they have, both from a starter and a depth perspective. Wheatley Jr. was brought in to address those issues, and now Lowe as well.

The focus shifts to the other tackles on the roster: The tackles mentioned above, plus sophomore Andrew Stueber, all remain with the team as of Monday morning. However, it will be interesting to see what will happen over the coming hours. With the roster cutdown deadline approaching fast — teams have to be at 53 players by Tuesday 4 p.m. ET — some moves are bound to happen.

For now, it appears Brown, Sow, Wheatley Jr. and Lowe are locks to make the team. Reiff should be too, but his injury status has put his status into question. Meanwhile, McDermott appears to be a candidate to move to injured reserve, with Anderson possibly remaining on NFI for a minimum of four regular season games.

All of that is purely speculation at this point, though, and the Patriots will soon show their hand.

Lowe offers positional flexibility...: As for Lowe, he has experience on both sides of the line. He was a 49-game starter at left tackle over the course of his five-year career at Illinois — including his final season under former Patriots assistant coach Bret Bielema — but also lined up at right tackle on occasion in college.

His stint in Minnesota was more of the same. He played left tackle during his lone in-game appearance as a rookie, but lined up in both spots in preseason both in 2022 (31 snaps each) and 2023 (129 snaps at left tackle; 11 snaps at right tackle).

...but is still a project entering his second NFL season: Standing at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, Lowe has good length and a wide base — offering the appropriate size to play serviceable football at either tackle spot. He has shown he can be a competent player at times this offseason, and in fact appeared to be in a position to earn the third tackle spot in Minnesota.

“For my money, at least, I thought Vederian Lowe had won the swing tackle backup with Oli Udoh,” said Vikings reporter Luke Brown on Sunday. “And maybe in a sense he did — he’s the one the Patriots saw value in, and they could get a draft pick for.”

Vederian Lowe (LT #79) shutting down cross-chops pic.twitter.com/slE8HyDJH3 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 28, 2023

That all said, he remains a work in progress especially as a pass protector. Entering the second season of his career, he still has room to grow from a technical perspective and therefore projects as a backup rather than a starter right away.

There is a realistic chance the Patriots enter the season with him as their third swing option.

New England’s draft capital does not take too big a hit: The Patriots used a 2024 sixth-round draft pick to acquire Lowe, which is a minimal investment that might simply allow them to bypass the waiver wire. And given that the team had two sixth-rounders to begin with following a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders — involving another offensive tackle, Justin Herron — their draft capital loss is relatively minor.

In total, the team now projects to own seven selections in 2024: one in each round.