New England Patriots training camp standout Demario Douglas has been dealing with an injury lately, but the ailment apparently is not of the serious kind. According to a report by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the rookie receiver has “a minor shoulder injury.”

Douglas was banged up during the Patriots’ preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. He caught a short pass for a gain of 2 yards on the final play of the first quarter, but came down hard on his right shoulder following a tackle attempt. He did not reenter that game, and was later also held out of the preseason finale.

The 22-year-old was back at practice on Sunday, but he was spotted wearing a red non-contact jersey.

Douglas joined the Patriots as a sixth-round selection out of Liberty, and despite his lack of draft pedigree quickly emerged as a serious playmaker. He was actively involved both during offseason workouts and early in training camp, steadily increasing his reps with the starting offense around quarterback Mac Jones.

Due to his practice success, Douglas played only two offensive snaps in the preseason opener versus the Houston Texans without registering any statistics. He was on the field for three more snaps versus the Packers, registering a pair of catches for a combined 17 yards before his injury.

While his preseason production is nothing to write home about, it seemingly bodes well for his outlook heading into roster cutdown day. Douglas is considered a safe bet to make the team alongside its established wide receivers — JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton — and potentially fellow rookie Kayshon Boutte.

New England will need to be below the 53-player threshold by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 29.