Bill Belichick defends how Patriots constructed their offensive line this offseason

The New England Patriots swung a couple of trades on Sunday, the clearest admission yet that they are not happy with the state of their offensive tackle position.

The spot has been a problem throughout training camp and preseason, with the team going through several players and alignments in hopes of finding a solution. So far, however, no frontrunner has emerged — prompting the Patriots to bring in Tyrone Wheatley Jr. from the Cleveland Browns and Vederian Lowe from the Minnesota Vikings.

Of course, the two moves prompt the question: Could the team have done more during the offseason to put itself in a better position?

Head coach and de facto general manager Bill Belichick was asked just that on Monday. Pointing to the investments the team did make, he pushed back against that narrative.

“Well, we drafted three players on the offensive line. I’m not really sure what you’re referring to,” Belichick said during appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show. “We signed Riley Reif. We drafted three players on the offensive line. [David] Andrews, Trent Brown, [Michael] Onwenu and [Cole] Strange are all returning — they’re returning starters for us. And we drafted three players and signed one. So, I’m not really following you.”

The Patriots entered the 2023 already in suspect shape at the right tackle position. They employed several players the previous season, and it was clear they were in need of some major upgrades.

In order to find them they made investments both internally, in free agency, and through the draft.

The first of those came via a two-year contract extension for Conor McDermott, who had started six games for New England down the stretch in 2022. Later, Yodny Cajuste — a starter of three games — was tendered as a restricted free agent followed by signing veterans Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff to two- and one-year deals, respectively.

In the draft, the Patriots made three picks. Center Jake Andrews and offensive tackle Sidy Sow were selected in the fourth round, with Atonio Mafi joining them in the fifth.

When it was mentioned that the quality of investments might not have been enough to fill the existing need at tackle, Belichick disagreed.

“Well, we’ll see how it all plays out. Not sure about that,” he said. “Again, we drafted three players on the offensive line and signed another pretty experienced veteran.”

WEEI’s Chris Curtis then added that the draft picks came in the middle-to-late rounds.

“Yeah, no, first three picks are on defense. That’s right,” Belichick replied. “I mean, you only have so many first-round picks.”

The Patriots used their first-round pick on cornerback Christian Gonzalez, followed by Day 2 selections used on defensive lineman Keion White and linebacker/safety hybrid Marte Mapu. All three project to play prominent roles for the team’s defense this season.

The offensive line, meanwhile, remains an issue.

Of the four starters mentioned by Belichick, only left tackle Trent Brown and center David Andrews have been consistently available this summer; right guard Michael Onwenu opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list before recently being activated, with left guard Cole Strange suffering an injury in late July that has kept him out ever since.

The offseason investments were no luckier as far as their availability is concerned. Conor McDermott played some up-and-down football before suffering an undisclosed injury that has kept him out as of late; Calvin Anderson has spent the entire summer on the non-football illness list; Riley Reiff started at tackle and right guard but suffered an apparent leg injury in the preseason finale to put his status into question as well.

Add the fact that Sidy Sow had his rookie moments, for better and worse, and that Yodny Cajuste did not even make it to mandatory minicamp before his release, and you get a team in need of reinforcements. Those came in the form of Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and Vederian Lowe.

At least that’s what the team is hoping they will turn out to be.