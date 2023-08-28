The Patriots will have to trim their roster to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon, and here is all our coverage before and after cutdown day.

One of the busiest weeks on the NFL calendar is upon us.

By Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. ET, the New England Patriots and the league’s other 31 teams will have to cut their teams to 53 players. In addition, practice squads will be formed, players will be sent to injury lists, and trades will be made.

Needless to say, a lot will be happening all over the pro football landscape these next few days. As always, we here at Pats Pulpit will to our best not just to stay on top of all the latest news and rumors — for those, please make sure to check out our Patriots Roster Cuts Tracker — but also to put everything into proper context.

All of the news, analysis, roster projections and reactions, and everything else, will be compiled in this story stream. So, please make sure to bookmark and regularly revisit this page.