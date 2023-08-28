The New England Patriots’ punter competition is over. Corliss Waitman, who competed all summer against sixth-round rookie Bryce Baringer, has reportedly been released by the club.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Waitman “could be back on New England’s practice squad.” For now, however, he is being exposed to waivers and the club will move forward with Baringer as its punter and holder.

Waitman joined the Patriots in March after they had released their punter of the past four seasons, Jake Bailey. He signed a one-year contract to come to New England, but quickly found himself in a competition against Baringer.

The two men went back and forth all summer, with the rookie seemingly building out an advantage along the way; he was the primary holder and ended up seeing significantly more opportunities in preseason: Baringer attempted 11 punts to Waitman’s five during the three exhibition games, leading the veteran in both gross and net yards per punt.

Before his arrival, Waitman spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos. The former soccer player, who was born in Belgium, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He was picked up by the Steelers, who kept him on their practice squad through his rookie season.

He was released the following spring, and later spent time with the Raiders and on New England’s own developmental roster. After a month on the Patriots practice squad late in the 2021 season, the Steelers brought him back. He played in two games to close out his sophomore year, but he soon found himself on the chopping block again.

The Broncos picked him up and eventually made him their featured punter for the 2022 season. He appeared in all 17 of their games, bringing his career totals to 19 games and 103 punts.

His release on Monday means that the Patriots do not plan on helping him add to those numbers.