Why did the Patriots start roster cuts early? Bill Belichick explains.

The New England Patriots played their final preseason game of the summer on Friday night, giving them almost four full days to finalize their 53-man roster. While the deadline to be below the league-mandated threshold does not come until Tuesday, 4 p.m. ET, they wasted little time to start shuffling the team around.

The first cuts were made on Saturday, followed by more moves on Sunday and Monday. By the time cutdown day came around, New England was down to 77 players — 24 shy of the mark.

Why start early, though? All players put onto the waiver wire will only enter it on Tuesday anyway, and there are no salary cap or other benefits to be gained.

For Patriots head coach and de facto general manager Bill Belichick, the issue is more complex than that. For him, the cutdown procedure also encompasses everything from logistics to human decency.

“There is a number of reasons for [starting early], one of them being just volume,” Belichick told reporters on Monday. “We have to make 37 transactions, and in some cases when the decision is clear cut, I think it just helps the player get a little bit of a head start on his future. If we don’t have a spot for him here, because of the relationship that we have with those guys, they’ve worked hard; they’ve done what we’ve asked them to do; they’ve done their best, maybe there is a spot for them somewhere else.

“We’re giving them the opportunity to get out there a little bit ahead of the pack and at least now they can start putting some feelers out and their agent can start to work on it. I know that the transaction doesn’t become official until later in the week, but when a player has been released, he has the opportunity to start to look to see if there is going to be a practice squad opportunity, or something else somewhere else in the league.”

As of Tuesday morning, the Patriots have parted ways with 14 players. A majority of those — 12, to be precise — have either been placed on waivers or released directly, depending on their experience. The other two were waived with an injury designation (LB Diego Fagot) and used as trade capital (RB Pierre Strong Jr.).

“For the guys that have come in and done all that we’ve asked them to do and worked hard, I hope they get another opportunity somewhere. I hope things work out for them somewhere else. Maybe they’re in a better system, fit or another team has less depth than we do and so forth, and some of those guys are going to end up on other teams,” continued Belichick in his explanation of why the Patriots made those moves early.

“So, it’s partially to maintain a relationship with them and their representatives. It’s things that are already in place here that I don’t feel like are going to change and it just accelerates the process for us, because again, we have a lot of things to do in a fairly short amount of time and things that you can do, if you will, ahead of time before the deadline. I’m sure things will get crunched at the end, and I don’t want to not give those players at least the time and the courtesy of an explanation and the decision, a closure to it if you will.

“I think they deserve that based on what they’ve given me. When you try to do 37 guys in an hour, it can just feel pretty dismissive of what the player’s effort and commitment has been. I want to recognize that because some of these guys have worked as hard as they could for the last however many months, in some cases years, and done all they could.”

The 14 players who have already been let go will soon be joined by plenty of others. And while some will eventually return as practice squad pickups or on the injured reserve list, cutdown day will also present the end of the road in New England for others.

The human element involved in this process makes it a challenge for players and decision-makers alike.

“Unfortunately, we all know that 90 has got to go to 53. It’s 37 players who can’t be on the 53-man roster, and we all knew that when we signed up for it. I’ve been on waivers myself a few times, so I know what that’s like to be told, ‘You don’t have a place here,’ and some of us end up somewhere else. It’s part of the process,” Belichick added.

“Whether it’s the right or wrong thing to do, I don’t know, but I try to do the best that I can. I try to be respectful for the players and what they’re going through and what their future is, if it’s not here. I try to communicate that to them in the best way that I can. We deal with multiple people in the organization and talk to their representatives and so forth. We try to handle it as professionally as we can, let’s put it that way.”