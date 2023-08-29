Tuesday’s round of roster cutdowns is underway for the New England Patriots.

The organization has waived guard Chasen Hines leading up to the NFL’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, as first reported by Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

Hines, 23, was selected by New England in the sixth round of the 2022 draft at No. 210 overall. The 6-foot-3, 330-pound national champion out of LSU made the 53-man roster out of training camp as a rookie before being placed on injured reserve in October without a debut in the regular season.

Through three preseason games this August, Hines played 111 snaps at left guard and was charted by Pro Football Focus for allowing two sacks. He started the finale against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium, clearing the way on a touchdown by running back Kevin Harris.

The Patriots entered Tuesday with 77 active players in the fold, after releasing quarterback Trace McSorley and waiving punter Corliss Waitman to begin the week.

The claiming period for non-vested veterans placed on waivers during the final reduction ends Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET. The formation of 16-man practice squads will follow around the league.