New England Patriots links 8/29/23 - NFL cut-down countdown: What happens to Malik, other fan faves?

Patriots fans know there’s no such thing as a “final” 53-man roster. It’s a balancing act that’s more fluid than solid. Bill Belichick will continuously monitor and adjust the depth charts, work out free agents and test the trade market from here on out. Injury, availability, effectiveness on the field or another team’s need will all help to sniff out who stays and who goes. Not many can comfortably call themselves locks.
Every year I get too invested in certain undrafted free agents or ‘tweener projects’ at camp only to see my faves get cut, or worse - get picked up by a team like the Jets or the Ravens so it hurts to even root for them anymore. For now, we’ll see how it plays out by the 4pm deadline - and then who makes it back through waivers. My fingers are crossed for Malik Cunningham.
TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots acquire OL Vederian Lowe in a trade with Minnesota; Release QB Trace McSorley and P Corliss Waitman.
- Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault count down Tom Brady’s top 12 Patriots moments.
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick. (21 min.) and Mac Jones (12 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Bernd Buchmasser and Brian Hines keep us updated with their Patriots roster cuts tracker.
- Bernd Buchmasser explains how cutdown day works, and what it means for the Patriots.
- Matt Dolloff suggests 7 tough decisions for Bill Belichick to make in Patriots’ final roster cuts.
- Matt Geagan considers whether Malik Cunningham will make the Patriots roster.
- Mike D’Abate writes that “while Malik Cunningham’s position on the team is clearly not guaranteed by the Pats cutting McSorley, his chances of making the team may have slightly increased as a result.” Said Bill Belichick of Cunningham Monday morning, “Malik is a really interesting player. Kid never played receiver before or returned kicks, and he’s done both. As well as playing quarterback.”
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Thoughts on early cuts and the 53-man roster. “...the roster currently stands at 77, meaning 24 more players must be let go, traded, or placed on IR to get to 53. This is important because after a player makes the initial 53-man roster, he can be placed on IR with the possibility of returning.”
- Doug Kyed takes a last crack at the Patriots 53-man roster projection.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) Patriots Preseason game three recap wrap – Ode to the forgotten guy.
- Tom E. Curran calls the recent OL acquisitions a pair of puzzling moves that fall in the “too little, too late” category.
- Dakota Randall tells us not to be surprised if New England adds more players — at three positions in particular — in the coming days: TE, NT, WR.
- Phil Perry predicts the 53-man roster and thinks the team may have been trying to hide Malik Cunningham’s QB ability during preseason — as a way to waive him and get him back on the practice squad.
- Zack Cox notes Bill Belichick offered no answers Monday to the numerous injury-related questions facing the offensive line.
- CBS Boston writes how rookie Bryce Baringer wins the roster battle at punter.
- Lauren Campbell highlights Bill Belichick shedding light into why the Patriots choose to cut some players prior to the deadline.
- Adam London relays Albert Breer on why the 49ers chose Trey Lance over Mac Jones in 2021 draft.
- Dakota Randall explains how the Pats’ kicker situation could be directly impacted by the Browns-Chargers trade.
- Tom E. Curran and Greg Bedard discuss the state of Patriots WRs: Kayshon Boutte & Demario ‘Pop’ Douglas appear to be locks for 53-man roster. “When you have a young electric player who shines from the first snaps of training camp in Demario Douglas, it’s fun to get enthused about.” (2.30 min. video)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Staff (NFL.com) NFL roster cuts tracker: Team-by-team player moves ahead of the 2023 season.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick: Overspending teams can’t sustain success, eventually you pay the bills.
- Sam Monson (PFF) Three bold predictions for every NFL team ahead of the 2023 NFL season. AFC East: Bills fail to win the division The Patriots’ offense improves in the rankings by 10-plus spots. More!
- Staff (PFF) NFL units ranked: Who has the best offensive line, receiving corps, secondary?
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking 10 NFL QBs with the most to prove entering 2023 season. Mac Jones 4th.
- Jimmy Traina (SI) Let’s remember the worst opening day loss in NFL history; More.
- Jimmy Traina (SI) Changes, problems coming to NFL Sunday Ticket this season.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Michael Irvin’s NFL Network suspension continues, despite FS1 debut.
Loading comments...