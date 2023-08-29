New England Patriots links 8/29/23 - NFL cut-down countdown: What happens to Malik, other fan faves?

Patriots fans know there’s no such thing as a “final” 53-man roster. It’s a balancing act that’s more fluid than solid. Bill Belichick will continuously monitor and adjust the depth charts, work out free agents and test the trade market from here on out. Injury, availability, effectiveness on the field or another team’s need will all help to sniff out who stays and who goes. Not many can comfortably call themselves locks.

Every year I get too invested in certain undrafted free agents or ‘tweener projects’ at camp only to see my faves get cut, or worse - get picked up by a team like the Jets or the Ravens so it hurts to even root for them anymore. For now, we’ll see how it plays out by the 4pm deadline - and then who makes it back through waivers. My fingers are crossed for Malik Cunningham.

