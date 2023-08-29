 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 NFL roster cuts: Resetting the Patriots’ roster on the morning of cutdown day

New England has 77 player under contract, and needs to trim its team to 53 by Tuesday afternoon.

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new
NFL: AUG 10 Preseason - Texans at Patriots Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New England Patriots left their preseason finale versus the Tennessee Titans with 89 players on their active roster. Through a series of transactions that have since both added and subtracted personnel, the team now stands at 77 on the morning of cutdown day.

Here is a quick rundown of those players, who either find themselves on the active roster or on an active injury list such as non-football injury/illness or physically unable to perform:

Quarterback (2): Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe

Running back (5): Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott, Ty Montgomery II, Kevin Harris, J.J. Taylor

Wide receiver (10): JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Malik Cunningham, Thyrick Pitts, Matthew Slater, Raleigh Webb

Tight end (4): Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Matt Sokol, Anthony Firkser

Offensive tackle (8): Trent Brown, Riley Reiff, Sidy Sow, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., Vederian Lowe, Calvin Anderson (active/NFI), Conor McDermott, Andrew Stueber

Interior offensive line (9): Cole Strange, David Andrews, Michael Onwenu, Atonio Mafi, Jake Andrews, Chasen Hines, James Ferentz, Bill Murray, Kody Russey

Interior defensive line (8): Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise Jr., Lawrence Guy Sr., Keion White, Daniel Ekuale, Sam Roberts, Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

Defensive edge (5): Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Ronnie Perkins, Trey Flowers (active/PUP)

Linebacker (7): Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jahlani Tavai, Marte Mapu, Mack Wilson Sr., Chris Board, Calvin Munson, Joe Giles-Harris

Cornerback (8): Christian Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant, Isaiah Bolden, Ameer Speed, Shaun Wade

Safety (7): Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers, Jalen Mills, Joshuah Bledsoe, Brenden Schooler, Cody Davis (active/PUP)

Specialists (4): Chad Ryland, Nick Folk, Bryce Baringer, Joe Cardona

Of the 77 players listed here, 24 will have to be moved off the roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The team has various ways to do that, ranging from a classic release, to trades, to moving players to injured reserve, or by keeping them on PUP and NFI past the cutdown deadline; suspended players also do not count against the 53-man limit.

We will keep track of all of the Patriots’ moves in our up-to-date cutdown tracker. For extended coverage, please also visit our curated story stream.

In This Stream

Patriots 2023 roster cuts: All of our coverage as New England builds its 53-man team, practice squad

View all 26 stories

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...