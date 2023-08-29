The New England Patriots left their preseason finale versus the Tennessee Titans with 89 players on their active roster. Through a series of transactions that have since both added and subtracted personnel, the team now stands at 77 on the morning of cutdown day.

Here is a quick rundown of those players, who either find themselves on the active roster or on an active injury list such as non-football injury/illness or physically unable to perform:

Quarterback (2): Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe

Running back (5): Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott, Ty Montgomery II, Kevin Harris, J.J. Taylor

Wide receiver (10): JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Malik Cunningham, Thyrick Pitts, Matthew Slater, Raleigh Webb

Tight end (4): Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Matt Sokol, Anthony Firkser

Offensive tackle (8): Trent Brown, Riley Reiff, Sidy Sow, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., Vederian Lowe, Calvin Anderson (active/NFI), Conor McDermott, Andrew Stueber

Interior offensive line (9): Cole Strange, David Andrews, Michael Onwenu, Atonio Mafi, Jake Andrews, Chasen Hines, James Ferentz, Bill Murray, Kody Russey

Interior defensive line (8): Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise Jr., Lawrence Guy Sr., Keion White, Daniel Ekuale, Sam Roberts, Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

Defensive edge (5): Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Ronnie Perkins, Trey Flowers (active/PUP)

Linebacker (7): Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jahlani Tavai, Marte Mapu, Mack Wilson Sr., Chris Board, Calvin Munson, Joe Giles-Harris

Cornerback (8): Christian Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant, Isaiah Bolden, Ameer Speed, Shaun Wade

Safety (7): Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers, Jalen Mills, Joshuah Bledsoe, Brenden Schooler, Cody Davis (active/PUP)

Specialists (4): Chad Ryland, Nick Folk, Bryce Baringer, Joe Cardona

Of the 77 players listed here, 24 will have to be moved off the roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The team has various ways to do that, ranging from a classic release, to trades, to moving players to injured reserve, or by keeping them on PUP and NFI past the cutdown deadline; suspended players also do not count against the 53-man limit.

We will keep track of all of the Patriots’ moves in our up-to-date cutdown tracker. For extended coverage, please also visit our curated story stream.