After four weeks of training camp and three preseason games, it is now time for the New England Patriots’ roster to take its final shape. Welcome to cutdown day.

The Patriots and the NFL’s other 31 teams will have to trim their current rosters from a maximum of 90 down to 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, leaving over 1,000 players in limbo. While a lot of them will find new homes either with other clubs or on practice squads, cutdown day presents the end of their pro football dreams for others.

As far as the Patriots are concerned, they already started the process of reducing their roster over the weekend. They left the preseason finale last Friday with 89 players signed, and have since reduced their active squad down to 77.

Additional moves will soon follow but before they do, let’s find out what cutdown day actually is — and what it means for New England from a big-picture perspective.

How many players will the Patriots have to move?

After making several moves the last three days, the Patriots have the aforementioned 77 players on their active roster. In order to get below the 53-player threshold, they therefore have to move on from 24 more players.

They, just like all the other teams in the NFL, have several ways how to do that.

What cutdown options do the Patriots have?

Teams can reduce the number of players on their active teams in a myriad of ways, from cuts and trades, to injury and other reserve lists.

Cuts: The result of cutting a player is the same — he is off the active roster — but there is some nuance to the process because the league makes a distinction between players getting released or waived. So-called vested veterans, who have four or more years of service under their respective belts (i.e. having been on an active roster or injury list for a minimum of six weeks), will get released and hit free agency right away; they are eligible to negotiate with any team without having to pass through he waiver wire.

Players with less experience than that, meanwhile, will have to do just that. Based on the 2023 draft order, teams can put in an indefinite number of claims on players as long as roster capacities and the salary cap are not violated.

The Patriots have the 14th priority, meaning that 13 other clubs could snatch players away from them if they so choose.

Teams have until Wednesday, 12 p.m. ET to sign those players to their 53-man rosters — meaning that spots on the active team need to be open or created for any waiver-wire pickups. If a player clears waivers unclaimed, meanwhile, he enters free agency just like vested veterans do. A player would then be free to sign with any team’s active roster or practice squad, including his original one.

Additionally, teams can waive players with an injury designation. If they go unclaimed, they would automatically revert to a team’s injured reserve list, which brings us to...

Injury lists: To reduce the number of players under contract, teams can also place them on one of the reserve lists available.

Injured reserve is the most common one: it is for players that have suffered an injury and will be out for an extended period of time. If they are moved to IR before 4:01 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 30, they will be out for the season; if moved there at a later point, they are eligible to be reactivated at a later point.

The IR-return rules have changed numerous times over the last few years. As of 2023, however, teams are allowed to bring eight players back who have been sent there after the cutdown deadline. Players on injured reserve will have to sit out a minimum of four games before being allowed to be brought back to the 53-man roster, and they cannot go through this process more than twice a year.

At the moment, linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Terez Hall as well as wide receiver Tre Nixon are the only three players on season-ending injured reserve; they will be joined by recently-waived linebacker Diego Fagot in case he does not get claimed.

Based on years past, the expectation is that other players will join them before Tuesday’s cutdown deadline.

Other injury lists worth mentioning are the physically unable to perform list (PUP) and the non-football injury/illness list (NFI). New England currently has one player on NFI and two on PUP: offensive tackle Calvin Anderson as well as special teamer Cody Davis and defensive end Trey Flowers, respectively.

Their status currently is set to “active” meaning that they do count against the roster at the moment. The Patriots could either decide to remove them from PUP/NFI ahead of 4 p.m. ET to get them onto their 53-man squad, or to keep them there and set their status to “reserve” — meaning that they would have to sit out at least four games as well before being allowed to re-join the club.

Reminder: players are ineligible to be moved to either list if they have practiced or played in a preseason game already. If the Patriots want to get those players on an injury list, they would have to use injured reserve.

Other reserve lists: There are other reserve lists that could be relevant to clubs, and they might become relevant for New England this year. The two worth mentioning are:

Reserve/retired

Reserve/suspended

The Patriots have no player on either at the moment, but the latter is worth watching because of cornerback Jack Jones’ unclear legal situation. The sophomore defender was arrested at Logan Airport earlier this offseason, and his status has yet to be determined. The league will likely not act on an arrest alone, but if so he would join the suspension list and not count against any roster limits.

Trades: Not much to explain here. Teams could decide to trade players to get them off the team, as happened with running back Pierre Strong Jr. on Sunday: he was involved in the trade that brought offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. aboard from Cleveland.

Obviously, that move did not create any roster space. If they want to do that, teams can just trade players for draft picks. The opposite, naturally, is also true: teams can pick up players via trade in exchange for draft capital, if they have the roster and salary cap space to pick them up.

How does the timeline work?

NFL Operations has the following entries listed on its calendar for Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the Active/Inactive List. Simultaneously with the roster reduction to 53 players, clubs that have players in the categories of Active/Physically Unable to Perform or Active/Non-Football Injury or Illness must select one of the following options: place player on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/Non- Football Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; terminate or request waivers with the designation of Failed Physical or Non- Football Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; request waivers; terminate contract; trade contract; or continue to count the player on the Active List. Players who are on the Reserve List or Exempt List and are not counting against the 90-player limit will begin to count against the 90-player limit.

tl:dr The Patriots and other teams — by using the methods explained above — will have to bring their active rosters under the 53-player limit mandated by the league. The deadline to do that, as mentioned above, is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Transactions may be reported ahead of that deadline, even though teams could wait significantly longer before making any moves public. New England is traditionally among the teams to announce their cuts way past the deadline despite obviously already having parted ways with the necessary number of players. Why? That’s just the way it is.

What lies ahead?

Once roster cutdowns are over, the scramble for talent begins. As noted above, clubs have until 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday to put waiver claims in to acquire non-vested players. If they are awarded a player, they have one hour to make room for him on their active 53-man roster.

The Patriots have done so numerous times in the past, with defensive tackle Marquan McCall the most recent example. McCall ended up waived shortly thereafter, after he failed his medical examination, but the process was the same: New England picked him up and waived wide receiver Tre Nixon to create space for him.

One hour after the claiming period has closed, at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, teams can also start curating their practice squads. Up to 16 players can be signed with six of those available for players regardless of their experience in the NFL.

A little bit further down the line, lies the end of the NFL’s Top-51 rule. As opposed to the offseason, all contracts on the 53-man roster — plus those on practice squads and injured reserve — will count against the salary cap beginning 12 a.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 7. As far as their salary cap is concerned, the Patriots are in good shape: according to Miguel Benzan, the Patriots have $14.27 million in cap space at the moment.

Have the Patriots made some moves?

As noted above, New England has already made several moves. They will still be quite busy on Tuesday to get from 77 to 53 players. In order not to get lost amid all the action, please make sure to bookmark and regularly visit our Patriots Roster Cuts Tracker.