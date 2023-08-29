At the end of the day, the NFL is a business. That is never more apparent than at the roster cutdown deadline: clubs have to trim from a maximum of 90 to no more than 53 active players, meaning that more than 1,000 men will be out of a job soon.

While some of them will find homes on other teams, or get some level of security via practice squads and injury reserve lists, the process as a whole is rough one for all involved. And even those who can be certain that they will not be directly affected feel the impact that cutdown day has on the entire league.

“It’s really a tough time, and I’ve always said for me that this is my least favorite part of playing in the NFL,” New England Patriots captain Matthew Slater told WEEI’s Jones & Mego. “Guys commit themselves, commit their families, commit everything they are to doing their job, and it’s unfortunate that it becomes a numbers game at the end of the day.”

Entering his 16th season in the NFL, Slater has experienced his fair share of cutdown days. He himself was never released despite entering the league as a late-round draft pick, but he is well aware of the toll the roster-trimming has on players.

That is true for those bubble players uncertain whether or not they have done enough, but also for those who can be sure that they have. Both of those groups, after all, form a close bond in the months preceding cutdowns.

“I think for us, we always think about the relationships that we build with guys. I mean, we spend more time with each other in training and throughout the season, over the course of our careers, than we do with our actual families in a lot of cases,” added Slater.

“So, it’s a tough day. You never really get calloused to it. Personally, I just look forward to fast-forwarding through this and move it on.”

The Patriots have entered cutdown day with 77 players on their active roster. They will need to be below the 53-man threshold by 4 p.m. ET.