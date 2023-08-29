Patriots engaged in trade talks involving kicker Nick Folk, per report

The New England Patriots already swung a pair of trades leading into NFL roster cutdown day, and it appears they might not be done yet. According to a report by The Athletic’s Jeff Howe and Dianna Russini, the team has “engaged in trade discussions involving kicker Nick Folk.”

Folk, 38, originally joined the Patriots during the 2019 season. A steady presence at the position, who has made a combined 90.4 percent of his field goals and extra points since his arrival, he signed a two-year contract through 2023 last spring.

However, New England added some competition in this year’s draft. Maryland kicker Chad Ryland was selected in the fourth round, showing the team’s intentions of finding a longer-term option.

Folk and Ryland have been involved in an open competition throughout training camp, with both getting considerable opportunities to showcase their talents and what they could bring to the table on field goals, extra points, and kickoffs. What became apparent in that battle was the rookie having a stronger leg, but according to head coach Bill Belichick they both performed well over the summer.

“They’ve both had really good camps, so that’s a pretty tight competition,” he recently said.

Also speaking for Ryland is the fact that the Patriots under Belichick have never released rookie players selected in the fourth round or earlier; from that perspective, the 23-year-old can be seen as a de facto lock to make the roster. If so, trading Folk would make sense for New England.

Just on Monday, the Cleveland Browns acquired Dustin Hopkins from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round selection. Hopkins is younger than Folk, but he appeared in just five games last season.

The Patriots will have to trim their roster from currently 77 to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.