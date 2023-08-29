Patriots will reportedly not trade Kendrick Bourne despite getting calls

Kendrick Bourne will be a member of the New England Patriots this season, even though some teams apparently wanted to change this. According to a report by Jeff Howe of The Athletic, however, the Patriots have made it clear that the 28-year-old would not be available via trade at this point.

Bourne is coming off a solid summer that saw him consistently line up with the starting offense led by quarterback Mac Jones. While he ended up playing only 15 preseason snaps, he was Jones’ favorite weapon and ended up catching all three of his targets for a combined 34 yards.

Originally joining the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent in 2021, Bourne was one of New England’s most productive players right out of the game. However, he was unable to build on his momentum last season. In fact, he was relegated to rotational duty in an offense now led by assistant coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

The Patricia/Judge duo getting replaced by offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien this offseason was therefore good news for Bourne — and he looked the part so far. The team holding onto him despite trade interest therefore makes sense.

Bourne projects as a top-three receiver for the team alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker. The team also has Tyquan Thornton and rookies Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Malik Cunningham, and Thyrick Pitts under contract at the position right now.

Thornton and Douglas are safe bets to make the 53-man roster, with Boutte also having looked good lately. Cunningham and Pitts appear to be practice squad candidates.

New England will have to cut its roster from currently 77 to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.