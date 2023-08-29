With the NFL roster cutdown deadline looming, the New England Patriots returned to the fields behind Gillette Stadium for their first practice of the week. While media access was again capped to the first 10 minutes of the session, that was enough to get an initial look at the attendance and potential hints at upcoming transactions.

In total, 10 players were not spotted:

CB Isaiah Bolden

S Cody Davis (PUP)

DE Trey Flowers (PUP)

TE Anthony Firkser*

K Nick Folk*

G Chasen Hines*

OT Conor McDermott

RB J.J. Taylor

G Riley Reiff

WR Tyquan Thornton

*reported departures

Some of the players listed here are currently nursing injuries, including special teamer Cody Davis and defensive end Trey Flowers. Both remain on the physically unable to perform list and it seems likely that they will not be activated ahead of the deadline to do so; if not, they will have to sit out at least the first four regular season games.

Also injured are cornerback Isaiah Bolden, offensive Conor McDermott, guard Riley Reiff, and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton. Their statuses will be worth keeping a close eye on as potential options to be moved to injured reserve either ahead of the re-activation deadline on Aug. 30, or afterwards.

Running back J.J. Taylor, meanwhile, is a new addition to the list. He entered the day on the roster bubble, so his absence at the very least can be classified as “suspicious.”

Three players who will not be back, at least as part of the initial 53-man roster, are guard Chasen Hines and tight end Anthony Firkser as well as kicker Nick Folk. The former two were waived on Tuesday, with the latter reportedly getting traded to the Tennessee Titans.

In other news, the Patriots welcomed back cornerback Christian Gonzalez and outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins. Wide receiver Demario Douglas, meanwhile, is out of a red non-contact jersey; the rookie was dealing with a shoulder injury recently.

The Patriots will have to trim their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET.