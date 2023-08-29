Patriots activate offensive tackle Calvin Anderson from non-football injury list

After adding two offensive tackles via trade over the weekend, the New England Patriots are getting more reinforcements at the position. Calvin Anderson, who had missed all of training camp and preseason on the non-football illness list, will be activated to the active roster ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

ESPN’s Field Yates was first to report the team’s decision.

Anderson, 27, arrived in New England as an unrestricted free agent in March. Signing a two-year, $7 million contract, he was expected to factor into the mix at the offensive tackle position alongside returning starter Trent Brown and fellow veteran pickup Riley Reiff.

While he did participate in the team’s spring workouts, Anderson was a no-show in training camp. He was moved to NFI before the start of camp and remained there until Tuesday.

Had he not been activated, he would have missed at least the first four weeks of the season. Now, however, he will help bolster an offensive tackle position that has had its fair share of issues over the summer — prompting the Patriots to trade for a pair of tackles, Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and Vederian Lowe, recently.

Anderson, Wheatley Jr. and Lowe should all be expected to be on the 53-man roster past the cutdown deadline. The same is true for the aforementioned Trent Brown as well as fourth-round rookie Sidy Sow.

New England will have to be below the 53-man roster threshold by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon. They entered the day with 77 players.