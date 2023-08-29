 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL roster cuts: Patriots reportedly release veteran tight end Anthony Firkser

The league’s 53-man roster deadline arrives at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

By Oliver Thomas
New England Patriots v Tennessee Titans Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have released veteran tight end Anthony Firkser leading up to Tuesday’s NFL roster deadline, as first reported by Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

Firkser, 28, signed a one-year deal with New England in May. He saw 68 snaps between offense and special teams during his preseason audition while catching three passes.

The Harvard product has appeared in 74 games, including playoffs, since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Through stops with the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons, Firkser stands with 120 receptions for 1,296 yards and seven touchdowns in his career.

A visit to the end zone in the AFC wild card at Gillette Stadium arrived in the process for Firkser, who was among the players not spotted at Tuesday’s practice in Foxborough.

He had been in contention for the third spot on the depth chart behind starting tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki.

Active rosters around the NFL will be down to 53 by 4 p.m. ET

