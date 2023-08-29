Patriots trade veteran kicker Nick Folk to Titans in exchange for reported 2025 draft choice

Nick Folk’s run with the New England Patriots reached an end leading up to the 53-man roster deadline.

The veteran kicker has been traded to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft choice, as reported Tuesday by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Folk, who turns 39 in November, earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors on four occasions during tenure in Foxborough. Along the way, he set the league record for consecutive field goals made from inside of 50 yards and tied for the scoring lead in 2021.

Selected in the sixth round of the 2007 draft, Folk earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie with the Dallas Cowboys. The University of Arizona product made later stops with the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers as well as the Alliance of American Football’s Arizona Hotshots. He then joined New England midway through 2019 in the fallout of All-Pro franchise incumbent Stephen Gostkowski’s placement on injured reserve.

Folk would serve as a standard elevation from the practice squad for consecutive Septembers before promotions to active roster. He re-signed on a two-year, $5 million deal last offseason.

Across 57 career games with the Patriots, Folk went 108-for-121 (89.3 percent) on field goals and 116-for-127 (91.3 percent) on extra points. His stay also included 49 kickoffs.

New England’s preseason finale against Tennessee saw rookie Chad Ryland exclusively handle the kicking game at Nissan Stadium. The strong-legged transfer from Eastern Michigan to Maryland is now the last left on the depth chart after arriving in the fourth round at No. 112 overall.

Tuesday’s roster deadline passes at 4 p.m. ET.