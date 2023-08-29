What trading kicker Nick Folk to the Titans means for the Patriots

The New England Patriots have swung yet another trade ahead of the NFL’s roster cutdown deadline. Veteran kicker Nick Folk, who had been with the club since 2019, has been sent to the Tennessee Titans for a reported seventh-round draft pick in 2025.

Trading Folk removes another player from the Patriots’ roster. They had entered Tuesday with 77 signed, but after that particular move are down to 75 — 22 shy of the league-mandated 53-player threshold.

Other than the process of trimming the roster, here is what the decision to send Folk to Tennessee means from a New England point of view.

Chad Ryland has won the kicker competition: New England held an open competition for their kicker job this summer, with the incumbent Nick Folk going up against fourth-round selection Chad Ryland. Based on his draft status and the fact that the Bill Belichick-led Patriots had never released a rookie drafted this high, the youngster was the favorite to eventually win.

Even though Folk did not go down without a fight, the team ultimately made the decision to indeed hand the kicker keys over to Ryland. The Maryland product attempted no field goals in preseason, but split the uprights on both his extra points. He also handled kickoff duties, registering five touchbacks on seven total kicks; two were returned for a combined average of 19.0 yards.

At the end of the day, his superior upside and leg strength were enough to force a change.

New England will have two rookies handle the kicking operation: With Ryland beating out Folk and punter Bryce Baringer winning his own camp competition against fellow offseason pickup Corliss Waitman, the Patriots will enter the season with two rookies handling the kicking operation.

Ryland will do field goals, extra points and kickoffs, with sixth-rounder Baringer serving as punter and holder. New England became the first team in the league since the 2000 Oakland Las Vegas Raiders to select a kicker and punter in the same draft.

The Patriots create some cap savings: With Folk on his way to Tennessee, the Patriots will clear some space on their salary cap. The Titans, after all, will take over parts of his contract: his $1.69 million base salary and $510,000 in active roster bonuses will transfer over. New England, meanwhile, will be left with $586,180 in dead money consisting of his remaining signing bonus ($585,000) and offseason workout bonus ($1,180).

Folk’s original salary cap number for the 2023 season was set at $2.79 million. For comparison, Chad Ryland’s stands at only $946,687. Even accounting for the dead money charge, changing kickers still pays off from a fiscal point of view.

New England adds to its 2025 draft capital: As noted above, the Patriots had recently been quite active on the trade market. Those moves left them with seven selections in the 2024 NFL Draft — one in each round, although not all the ones originally assigned to the club — as well as eight in 2025. The seventh-rounder added in exchange for Folk will be the first new pick on the team’s portfolio that year.

The Patriots have a new oldest player: At 38 years and 297 days, Folk was the oldest player on the Patriots’ roster until today. That title will now go to somebody else, namely Matthew Slater: the special teams captain will turn 38 next month, and is currently 37 years and 354 days removed from his birth.

Chad Ryland, on the other hand, is not even 24 years old. The youngster, who was born in 1999, will celebrate his birthday on Oct. 15.