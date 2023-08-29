The NFL roster deadline passed Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and with lingering New England Patriots transactions.

Among them, New England has waived running back J.J. Taylor, tight end Matt Sokol, guard Kody Russey, defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and safety Joshuah Bledsoe, according to reports from the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed, MassLive’s Mark Daniels and the Boston Globe’s Chris Price.

Taylor, 25, entered the league with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2020. The former Arizona rusher has appeared in 12 games since then while going between the club’s practice squad and active roster. He stands with 156 rushing yards, 20 receiving yards, 112 kick return yards and two touchdowns.

Sokol, 27, landed in Foxborough last May after making two previous stops apiece with the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions. The 2019 undrafted free agent out of Michigan State served as a standard elevation for three games last regular season, logging 24 snaps on offense and 10 snaps on special teams in a blocking role.

Russey, 25, agreed to terms with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2022. A 60-game collegiate starter by way Louisiana Tech and Houston, he joined the practice squad after clearing waivers last September. Russey twice served as a standard elevation before signing to the active roster in November, yet remained inactive on the interior for the rest of the regular season.

Pharms, 26, entered the NFL ranks prior to training camp in 2022. The Friends University product did so after tours with the Champions Indoor Football League’s Wichita Force and USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers. Pharms spent his rookie year on New England’s practice squad. Retained on a futures contract in January, he recorded 11 tackles for the defensive line through three preseason games.

Bledsoe, 24, was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2021 draft at No. 188 overall. The defensive back via Missouri began his rookie campaign on the non-football injury list and ended it on injured reserve. Last fall, Bledsoe made New England’s initial 53 and appeared in three contests while recording one tackle.

The road from 90 to 53 will continue further.

The claiming period for non-vested veterans placed on waivers during the cutdown is set to expire Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET. The formation of 16-man scout teams around the league will follow.